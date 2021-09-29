Punjab Congress Crisis: INC Not 'single-man Party' Like SAD & AAP, Says Sandeep Dikshit

As the tussle in the Punjab Congress continues, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit justified the party's neverending political drama stating that Congress is a party that is not run or ruled by single-member unlike Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) or Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He said that a party is not formed by people who understand each other but by those who share the same ideology for the development of the country.

With reference to Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation, Sandeep Dikshit said, "He is a knowledgeable man with some flaws just like other people".

He said when state administration changes, senior leaders including Sidhu must take responsibility to successfully manage and adapt to the change. He added, "I wish Captain Amarinder will also get involved to resolve the issue."

Dikshit said that the good people are witnessing the troubles of the Congress party as we are honest and transparent with the functioning of the party. "Our party gives space to express thoughts and discuss issues openly without restrictions. But, in the case of AAP, only Kejriwal's words or decisions are final. And, only Badal's decision is considered in SAD", he added.

Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress Chief

Earlier on September 28, Navjot Singh Sidhu submitted his resignation as Punjab Pradesh Congress chief. Tendering his resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu - who was pipped to be Congress' CM face for Punjab - wrote, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise." Later today, in his first response after resignation, Navjot Sidhu affirmed that he is ready to make any sacrifice for the people of Punjab.

According to sources, the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh in the Punjab Cabinet was one of the main reasons for Sidhu's resignation. In 2018, the Kapurthala legislator was dropped from the Cabinet over his alleged involvement in a "mining scandal", six MLAs alleged in a letter sent to the Punjab Congress president opposing a Cabinet berth for him. Moreover, the ex-cricketer was believed to be miffed with the allocation of the Home Department to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa whom he opposed as the CM face.

(Image: PTI)