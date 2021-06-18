Punjab Congress Crisis: Rebel MP Partap Singh Bajwa Denies Meeting CM Amarinder Singh

Amid the Punjab Congress tussle, rebel MP Partap Singh Bajwa briefed the media. During his briefing, Bajwa denied reports of a meeting between him and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh at his residence. Even so, he informed that Amarinder Singh is 'most welcome' if he decides to visit him at his residence. Bajwa also clarified that he has nothing personal with the Chief Minister, even as he put on record that there may be a difference of opinion. Earlier on Friday, reports of a meeting between the two leaders emerged.

Rebel Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa denies meeting CM Amarinder Singh

Bajwa further stated that parliamentarians, ministers, legislators and Congress party cadre feel that he should fulfill his promises. Speaking about Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bajwa alleged that senior Congress leadership in Punjab was creating hurdles for him.

"They didn't want him to come. I had intervened and recommended that he would be an asset to the party. He was later inducted and he is like my brother," claimed Bajwa

I deny that he (CM) came to my house. There has been no meeting. He would be most welcome if he wants to come. I've nothing personal against him, there can be difference of opinion. MPs, ministers, MLAs, cadres feel that he should fulfill his promises: Punjab Congress MP PS Bajwa pic.twitter.com/A2OYCxO2Jt — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

The Congress MP also revealed that the high command, some workers and himself want Sidhu to get an important role in the party. However, he stated that it takes time to reach important positions. Bajwa also informed that all this has been clarified before the 3-member committee that is overseeing the party affairs ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

"He should be given a role but party loyalists who have been there for 40-45 years should be taken into account. Three things are necessary - loyalty, seniority and capability. The one who has these three capabilities should be given a chance and everyone should be together. No Colonel can become a General overnight. The Colonel will have to wait to become a General," Bajwa opined

Partap Singh Bajwa has also maintained that he is not seeking any position and that he will follow any decision that is taken by the Congress high command. Bajwa stressed that everyone should be given a position, but the three factors he mentioned should be considered while taking a final decision.

Punjab Congress crisis

The grand old party's Punjab unit has seen severe infighting recently. The crisis sparked off after party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's spat with CM Captain Amarinder Singh during the Lok Sabha elections. In addition, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections by Captain Amarinder Singh. Sidhu and his wife have publicly attacked the Punjab CM repeatedly during the election campaign. Both leaders had sorted out their differences over an informal lunch,but the tussle began again after Sidhu attacked Singh, specifically after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the 2015 firing cases on April 9. He has targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the same case.