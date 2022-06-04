Punjab: Congress Faces Massive Blow As 5 Top Party Leaders Join BJP Amid Amit Shah's Visit

In a shocker for Punjab Congress, four of its former ministers and sitting Mohali mayor joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ex ministers Dr Raj Kumar Verka, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Sundar Sham Arora, and mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu joined the saffron party as Amit Shah made a visit as well.

Congress leaders Kamaljeet S Dhillon and Kewal S Dhillon and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh and Sarup Chand Singla also joined BJP.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, ex-Congress leader Sunil Jakhar and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present at the induction ceremony. Later in the day, Jakhar will host a dinner for the newly inducted leaders.

This development is a massive jolt for Congress as all of the new inductees are grassroots leaders with a strong relationship with the party workers. While Verka was Congress' Dalit face, Arora was the working president of the PPCC. Sidhu and Kangar are prominent Jat-Sikh leaders.

'Elites have vacated place for younger leaders': Congress on exit of ex-ministers

Reacting to the exit of senior party workers, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wished the leaders "best of luck" for joining BJP.

"Grateful that the 'elite' who enjoyed all the privileges in the party have vacated the space for younger leadership from a common background," Warring said in a tweet.

Last month, the Punjab Congress suffered a setback when veteran politician Sunil Jakhar left the party to join the BJP. After Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation, Jakhar had been at odds with Sonia Gandhi's party over being ignored for the Chief Minister's office despite having the backing of the largest number of MLAs.