Punjab Congress Faces New Low As Sidhu Joins Ex-member's Protest Without PPCC's Permission

Despite facing an embarrassing drubbing in the bygone assembly polls in Punjab, the infighting in the state unit of Congress continues unabated. Fresh sparks of the rift were observed in the state party unit after former Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu decided to attend a protest being organised by a former Congress MLA without consulting with the newly inducted PPCC chief, Raja Warring.

Sidhu, who has recently enhanced his political activity in the state, decided to attend the protest at Rajpura Thermal Power Plant without holding deliberations with the Congress head in the state. Lately, he has been seen following his own chain of thoughts with complete disregard for the party office. His defiant attitude has irked the state leadership.

In the wake of a coal shortage and power outages reported across the state ahead of the paddy season in June, Rajpura MLA Hardyal Kamboj decided to launch the protest. Hoardings of both the leaders (Sidhu and Kamboj) have been posted near the protest venue. Senior Congress leaders, however, are not mentioned in the posters. Regardless, Kamboj justified the act by stating that it was a local issue and that he hadn’t invited anyone. Sidhu got to know about the protest and decided to join him to raise issues faced by the people.

Punjab Congress continues to suffer discordance

However, it is pertinent to note that only three days before, Sidhu refused to share the stage with the newly inducted PPCC President Raja Warring during his office induction ceremony and instead waited for him at his office and left soon after congratulating him.

Miffed with the party high command for evicting him as Punjab President, a disgruntled Siddhu has been holding meetings with his supporters, party workers, and former MLAs in a bid to revive Congress’ presence on the ground. While speculation is also rife that the former ace cricketer could launch his own party. His recent meetings with dissident Congress leaders and party workers are being seen as an attempt to display support. Sidhu's meeting with the Punjab overnor was also taken with a pinch of salt by Congress leadership in the state. Navjot Singh, who had earlier aspired to be the grand old party’s chief ministerial candidate, has been at the centre of the growing factionalism in the party ever since Capt Amarinder Singh’s ouster.