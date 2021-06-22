Punjab Congress In-charge Avoids Question On Captain-Sidhu Feud; Says 'All Will Be Well'

Amid the political chaos in Punjab's Congress unit, the party's state in-charge, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday informed that Congress will fight 2022 elections under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The party official also added that everything is fine in the party however refused to talk about rebel MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu. The statement from Congress MP came on the day when Amarinder Singh expressed that he is upset with Sidhu and is expected to meet the three-member AICC Committee in Delhi which was formed to end the ongoing factionalism in Punjab Congress.

Kharge further claimed that everyone is united in Punjab Congress ahead of the elections.

According to Mallikarjun Kharge, Punaj Congress members also held discussions on how to prepare for the 2022 assembly elections. While speaking further on the state affairs the MP added that everything cannot be disclosed to the media but for now the party is 'united' with a focus on how to bring back Congress in Punjab.

Amarinder Singh to meet the three-member committee

The Punjab Chief Minister is likely to raise concerns about Navjot Singh Sidhu to the three-member committee and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, claim sources. A rift between Sidhu and Captain has been going on for the past several days with speculations of Sidhu being offered a significant post in the party however the Chief Minister has refused the claim asserting he will oppose if the action is executed. In another development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday met some leaders from Punjab, including Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra with 13 legislators who have expressed discontent and are opposing CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Congress crisis

The grand old party's Punjab unit has seen severe infighting recently. The crisis sparked off after party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's spat with CM Captain Amarinder Singh during the Lok Sabha elections. In addition, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections by Captain Amarinder Singh. Sidhu and his wife have publicly attacked the Punjab CM repeatedly during the election campaign. The rivalry escalated after Punjab CM openly slammed Sidhu for his 2018 visit to Pakistan where he hugged Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, losing key portfolios and denial of ticket to Navjot Kaur Sidhu in the 2019 General Election.