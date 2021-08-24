AICC in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat while reflecting on the provocative statements made by advisors of Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the statements were 'doubtful' but if they have been made action will be taken." President Sidhu's advisor, Malwinder Singh Mali had raised the matter of revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to the former State of Jammu and Kashmir. On the other hand, Pyare Lal Garg, another advisor to President Sidhu had raised fingers on Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s criticism of Pakistan, claiming that the comment was was not in the 'interest' of the state. Mali had also posted a sketch of the late PM, Gandhi where she is observed standing and holding a gun with a human skull on its muzzle.

Rawat doubt statements being 'twisted' for political advantage

According to Rawat, the statements could have been 'distorted' for political influence ahead of the assembly elections to be held less than a year away. "I had sought information. Sidhu Ji and some others say that statements were twisted. There is a possibility that political advantage is being sought at the time of polls," Rawat said.

The former Uttarakhand CM Rawat further said, "I would like to clarify on behalf of the party that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Nobody has the right to cast a doubt on that status, let alone issue a statement."

"If something insulting is said about her (Indira Gandhi), we will condemn it"

Speaking about posting the controversial sketch of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by an advisor, Malwinder Singh Mali, Rawat said that the Congress will censure everything that insults her (Indira Gandhi).

"She was one of the most popular leaders. She was a mother figure to us. If something insulting is said about her, we will condemn it. If proven while collecting information, action will be taken," Rawat said.

The Punjab Congress in-charge, Rawat said, "The person about whom the statement has been made is not a member of our party. Still, if such statements have been made, it is still doubtful, then we will definitely take action over it."

Congress, Opposition censure act

Both Mali and Garg were rebuked by several Congress leaders including the Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh who stated that their comments were "totally misplaced and antagonistic" to the stated position of India and the Congress on Pakistan and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema hitting out at Sidhu stated that the PPCC Chief was himself friendly with the Pakistan Prime Minister and Army Chief and so his advisors were just following the suit.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Picture by PTI)