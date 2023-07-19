Punjab Congress Indifferent To Alliance I.N.D.I.A Amid Tussle With AAP In The State

A day after the opposition alliance changed their name from UPA to I.N.D.I.A to fight against NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Punjab Congress unit clarified their stand against AAP in the State. A marathon meeting was held at Punjab Congress Office in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Senior Congress leaders including Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Partap Singh Bajwa, Bharat Bhushan, Ashu, Gurkirat Singh Kohli, Capt Sandeep Sandhu and State party chief Raja Warring was present in the meeting. The Punjab unit of Congress maintained that they will not tone down their voice against the AAP government in Punjab even after the opposition alliance.

In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party is in power and Congress is the principal opposition party. On July 18, when AAP joined the league of like-minded opposition parties, Punjab Congress reportedly lacked clarity about theur stand against AAP in the State. While addressing the media, Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring said, "We were continuously raising voice against the misgovernance of the Punjab government and we will continue to do so. Congress is the principal opposition party in the State. There was no such discussion with Congress high command regarding the role of the party against AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann in Punjab. If high command asks us regarding our stand, we will have a word with the leadership."

Earlier, when AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann reached out to all parties seeking the support on the Delhi Ordinance issue, Punjab Congress unit suggested the senior leadership to not support AAP as they had created so much damage to Congress in Punjab. Congress state leadership seems to be not on the same page with the high command on the opposition alliance. The party is having head on collision with AAP government in Punjab as several Congress leaders were arrested by Vigilance and the party calls it 'political vendetta'.