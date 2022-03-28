Punjab Congress Infighting Continues Post-polls; Sidhu & Randhawa Eye State Chief Post

Infighting in the Punjab Congress continues post-polls as Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa eye the state unit chief post and Leader of Opposition, reported sources on Monday. Randhawa, who won from Dera Baba Nanak, was not present at a meeting of Congress supporters where Sidhu prevailed. Sidhu, who lost to AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur, wants to be Punjab Congress chief again.

Sidhu vs Randhawa on Congress Punjab chief

A few days earlier, Sidhu had posted a picture with leaders of the Majha and Doaba region on Twitter to signal that he still has support in Punjab Congress. Sources revealed that former Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa are in the race to become the next Punjab Congress president. While Randhawa and Warring were re-elected from Dera Babar Nanak and Gidderbaha, Bajwa won Qadian and gave up his Rajya Sabha MP seat.

In Amritsar East, Sidhu faced a tough battle against Akali Dal veteran Bikram Singh Majithia and AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur - a social activist known for her work in menstrual hygiene. Kaur defeated the two heavyweights, receiving a total of 39,679 votes in the Assembly seat of Amritsar East. With 32,929 votes, Congress' Sidhu came second, while Majithia finished third with 25,188 votes.

Sidhu has been instrumental in creating confusion in Congress by first rebelling against then-CM Amarinder Singh, resulting in his ouster. Later, Sidhu rebelled against Channi too, criticising his govt's promises and his cabinet picks. Miffed with Congress High Command for keeping Channi as its CM face, Sidhu gave veiled threats to resign again as Punjab Congress chief. In the last bid to woo voters, Sidhu has also apologised to his Amritsar East constituents for neglecting them, vowing to be accessible once voted back - to no avail.

Punjab polls

AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats, while Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Channi have lost to AAP candidates while only 4 cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Rana Gurjeet Singh have retained their seats. Ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Akali Dal veterans - Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Badal and Bikram Majitjhia lost to AAP workers.