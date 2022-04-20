Punjab Congress Infighting Simmers As Sidhu Meets Dissidents, Defies New State Chief

The infighting in Punjab Congress continued to simmer as the party's former state president Navjot Singh Sidhu reportedly met a number of dissident leaders. Even as the entire state unit is occupied in the preparations for the ceremony in which MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring will formally assume charge as the Punjab Congress president on April 22, his predecessor is towing a different line. The lack of rapport between the two leaders also came to the fore when Sidhu sought permission to meet the Governor regarding the issues of economy and power supply without keeping Warring in the loop.

On April 15, the former Amritsar East legislator skipped a key meeting held by the new Punjab Congress chief in Amritsar. Speaking to the media, Warring revealed that Sidhu was not reachable on calls and instead chose to visit former MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon's house in Samrala. The cricketer-turned-politician also raised eyebrows when he indirectly took a swipe at ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi after the latter was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate in an illegal sand mining case.

"My fight was for Punjab and not for sand. Those who ran the land, sand and liquor mafia let down Punjab for selfish vested interests by looting the exchequer. It is either Punjab or the Mafia in the present financial scenario! The fight continues," Sidhu said on April 14.

Congress routed in Punjab election

Navjot Sidhu was asked to step down as the Punjab Congress chief after the party's crushing defeat in the Assembly polls. Moreover, he himself faced embarrassment as he lost to AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur in Amritsar East by 6,750 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the Punjab election, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganization of the state in 1966.

This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats. Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered 42.01% of the vote share as against Congress, which got 22.98% of the total votes. In the end, Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, which was 49 seats less than its 2017 tally.

This was the lowest ever tally for the Sonia Gandhi-led party post the 1997 election. Its vote share too fell from 38.64% in the previous Assembly polls to about 23% this time. Barring Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Tript Bajwa, Warring and Rana Gurjeet Singh, all other 12 Ministers lost their respective seats.