Amid back-to-back reports on Punjab Government, Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka on Thursday asked Navjot Singh Sidhu to reconsider his decision of resigning as Punjab Pradesh Congress (PPC) President. Speaking to reporters, Verka said that this is not the 'time to sulk.' 'Don't do such things that make the party look like a joke in front of citizens,' fumed Congress leader on Sidhu's actions.

'Adjustments very important in politics,' Congress leader's advice to Sidhu

"Someone must not do such things that causes a loss to the party and which makes people think we are a joke. Adjustment and flexibility are very important in politics. If you don't take these two seriously then you might remain empty in politics. I request you that if you have taken some decision hurriedly and have faced problem with Government then you should sit and talk to CM. If you have any information that can cause harm to the party then you are PPCC Chief, this is not the time to sulk," added Verka.

Further speaking on the meeting that is scheduled between Sidhu and CM Channi, the Congress leader hoped for a breakthrough. Significantly when the Congress leader was asked about allegations raised against the party for 'using' Charanjit Singh Channi's Dalit identity, he replied, "This is public, it knows everything."

'A fraud man': Congress on Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab approach

While speaking on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's briefing at Punjab, the Congress leader described him as a 'fraud man' and added that he has never given an account of the financial operations.

"I have been asking the media from the beginning to ask him if he has even made a single college, hospital, school or given any employment to the people of Delhi. We know all about his dealings. He is a fraud and out of seven MLAs he has in Punjab, there are police complaints against four of them. He goes to 7-star hotels and spends lakhs of rupees on lavish food items. I would like to tell him not to waste time here," mentioned Raj Kumar Verka.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has called a high-level meeting in the national capital with an expectation to resolve the crisis.