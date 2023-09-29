Punjab Congress Leaders Not Allowed To Meet Khaira, Party Says Will 'legally Fight AAP'

Amid the ongoing tensions between the I.N.D.I Alliance partners in Punjab, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Legislative Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday claimed that the senior leadership of Punjab Congress was not allowed to meet their arrested colleague Sukhpal Khaira in Fazilka. He further claimed that Punjab Congress will fight the "political vendetta" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "legally".

The development came after the Congress workers led by Punjab party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa gathered outside the Fazilka CIA office, where they were denied permission to meet Khaira.

"Went to meet our MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in Fazilka today with senior leadership of Punjab Congress. The police stopped us from meeting him. We will fight this vendetta of AAP party legally and on the streets. We won’t be cowed down by such pressure tactics," Bajwa wrote in a post on X.

He further condemned the Punjab police and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and said that the Congress has not seen this kind of situation in Punjab. "I want to condemn Bhawant Mann's action. Mann thinks he will be in the government forever but he is wrong everyone has to go and his government will also go," Bajwa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"As I am the Leader of the Opposition, it is our constitutional right to meet Khaira. We were supposed to meet him in the custody of the police officials but they didn't allow us. It was a courtesy call and wanted to tell him that the Congress party and each and every leader of the party is with him, nothing more than this," he added, saying that the Congress leaders are organising a dharna in Bathinda against the arrest.

Khaira fears elimination

Meanwhile, the Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Thursday in a big statement claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has become “thirsty of his blood” and is capable of “eliminating him” as he can not tolerate the presence of the grand old party in Punjab. Alleging political vendetta behind his arrest in the 2015 drugs case, Khaira stated that Mann is planning something "very dangerous" against him.

"Bhagwant Mann has become thirsty for my blood. I will not be surprised if he gets me physically eliminated as well. I sense something very very dangerous. Bhagwant Mann is not able to tolerate Congress in Punjab. AAP has done this to marginalise Congress in the state. But the truth will prevail,” the Congress leader was quoted as saying.