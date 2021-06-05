Punjab Congress Leadership Race Heats Up: Manish Tewari, Singla Said To Be Frontrunners

As Congress attempts to douse the brewing revolt within its Punjab faction with the Assembly Elections around the corner, a change in leadership seems to be the solution that 10 Janpath favours to ease the friction. As per sources, former Union Minister Manish Tewari and MLA Vijay Inder Singla are the frontrunners to be appointed as the Punjab Congress chief, heading into the 2022 Assembly Elections.

A popular leader in Punjab, Vijay Inder Singla holds the Education and PWD Ministry in Amarinder Singh's Cabinet. He is also the secretary and national spokesperson of the Congress party, same as Manish Tewari. In the previous Assembly Elections, Singla won the Sangrur constituency by a margin of 30,000 votes and is known to hold sway in Punjab.

On the other hand, Manish Tewari has experience in Central administration having served as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting from 2012-2014 under PM Manmohan Singh. Tewari is an MP from Anandpur Sahib and holds the position of national spokesperson in the Congress party with close ties to the Gandhi family.

Earlier in the day, sources said that Partap Bajwa, Navjot Singh Sindhu or Pargat Singh might also be considered to replace incumbent party chief Sunil Jakhar. Significantly, despite the discontent against Captain Amarinder Singh, sources have said that the veteran Congress leader will continue as the Chief Minister while Navjot Singh Sidhu might be appointed as his deputy - important seeing as Captain Amarinder is widely credited with bringing Congress back to power in Punjab, spearheading his own campaign while Rahul Gandhi floundered with Akhilesh Yadav in the UP elections that were held parallelly. Along with Sidhu, Partap Bajwa and Pargat Singh have also expressed grievances against Capt. Amarinder Singh, however, sources say that all of them have the support of over only 10-15 MLAs.

Decision on Congress Punjab unit chief within 2 days: Sources

The decision is likely to be announced within two days after the 3-member panel appointed to ease tensions submits its report to interim chief Sonia Gandhi. While Captain Amarinder is likely to be retained, the final call will on CM or PCC revamp will be taken by 'Congress High Command'. Sources had stated that Sonia Gandhi has given an assurance to Captain Amarinder on his post and intimated that Sidhu may be included in the Punjab Cabinet once again and perhaps even be elevated as Deputy Chief Minister.

On Friday, CM Amarinder Singh met with the 3-member panel in Delhi and held a virtual meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. After the meeting, the CM refused to divulge details of the meeting, but said, "We all are getting ready to face state polls".

Meanwhile, Sidhu who had earlier met with the same panel said, "I came here to convey the voice of the people from the grassroots in Punjab. My stance has been, is, and will remain that the democratic power which goes to the government and financial power which goes to the government in the form of taxes should go back to the people. Truth can be suppressed but not defeated."

Captain vs Sidhu row implodes Punjab Congress

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Punjab Chief Minister after the latter denied Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. He and his wife have publicly attacked the Punjab CM repeatedly during the election campaign. He later patched up with CM Amarinder Singh over an informal lunch, but it seems to have gone awry as Sidhu began to attack the CM again after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the 2015 firing cases on April 9. He has targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the same case. The cricketer-turned-politician has alleged that the Punjab government is being run by the Badals from behind the scenes. Sidhu's row with Captain Amarinder also stretches further back than this to the time when Sidhu had gone to Pakistan for Imran Khan's oath-taking as Pakistan's PM and had hugged Pak Army Chief Bajwa. Upon his return, when questioned about what Captain Singh's view is on this, Sidhu had said 'Kaun sa Captain? Rahul Gandhi is my captain'.