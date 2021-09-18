Punjab: Congress Legislative Party Meet Called By MLAs; Hints At Political Churn

Hinting at yet another turmoil in Punjab, Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said that a state Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet will be held on Saturday. Rawat said that the meeting was called on the request by a 'large number of MLAs' and will be held at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office. The party meeting will be attended by observers Ajay Maken, Harish Chaudhary, and Harish Rawat. Congress has been in turmoil over a power tussle between CM Capt Amarinder Singh and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab Congress legislative meet called

Harish Rawat, in charge of Punjab Congress, says a meeting of state Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will be convened at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office today evening as requested by a "large number of MLAs"



Sidhu & CM lock horns on farmer protests

On Monday, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh urged the protesting farmers to leave his state, and instead move towards Delhi to build a pressure on the Centre. Addressing a public gathering in the Hoshiarpur city of Punjab, Amarinder Singh claimed that the farmers were protesting at 113 sites in the state, despite his govt always supporting them. He added that had the government not supported them, they would never have been able to reach the Delhi borders.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu urged the CM to fulfil the demands raised by the farmers and cancel FIRs against the protestors. "The government could set up a mechanism to consider each case on compassionate grounds and cancel all “unfair” cases," wrote Sidhu in a letter to the CM. Moreover, Sidhu was reportedly denied an audience with the party's high command after saying that he won't 'spare them' if they don't allow him to take decisions. Sidhu's advisors also recently made several pro-Pakistan statements and criticised the CM.

Recently, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh relented to rebel MLA Najot Singh Sidhu's demands after the Congress High Command appointed Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee replacing Sunil Jakhar. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working presidents to the state unit - Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra. Sidhu later, once again riled up the CM, demanding him to fulfill the 18 points promised by the Congress ahead of polls in February 2022. Moreover, his supporters demanded the Punjab CM's ouster, which has been quashed by the High Command. Amarinder Singh has been declared as the party's CM face for the 2022 state polls.