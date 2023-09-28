Punjab Congress Likely To Move To High Court Against Khaira's Arrest In Drugs Case

Hours after Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was arrested, sources have revealed that the Punjab Congress is likely to move to the High Court by Friday, September 29, and will put forward the Supreme Court's 2023 order quashing the summon to Khaira in the 2015 drugs-related case. The party will take a decision on its High Court move by Thursday evening.

The development came after Punjab Police on Thursday, September 28, arrested Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira amid a high-octane drama at his residence in Chandigarh. The arrest was executed under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.

Khaira went LIVE on Facebook as the police raided his house this morning. During the LIVE, the Congress MLA from Bholath was seen arguing with the police and asking them to produce an arrest warrant. Following this, the police informed them that he was being arrested in an old NDPS case on the recommendation of a probe conducted by an SIT. However, Khaira claimed that the Supreme Court quashed the case.

In the video, Khaira was also seen raising slogans of "Punjab Sarkar murdabad" as the police personnel detained him.

Opposing his arrest, the Congress leader claimed that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government is orchestrating a "conspiracy" against him. Notably, hours before his arrest, Sukhpal Khaira targeted AAP leader Raghav Chadha over his lavish wedding with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra.

Rift in I.N.D.I.A?

The unity claims between the Opposition parties belonging to the I.N.D.I.Alliance seemed shaking on Thursday as the Congress party in Punjab accused Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misusing its power to target Khaira. Soon after the arrest of Bolnath MLA, the Punjab Congress leaders took on the Mann government and called Khaira’s arrest a “political vendetta”. The grand old party then demanded the police to come out with the evidence against the MLA in the 2015 drugs case.

"The arrest of All India Kisan Congress chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira ji is a proof of abuse of power and vengeance. The entire Congress family stands with him against this petty conspiracy to suppress his loud voice against injustice. We are not ready to bow down, not ready to stop. We will fight and win," the Congress party took to its official handle on X.

"The recent arrest of Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira smacks of political vendetta, it is an attempt to intimidate the opposition and is a ploy of the AAP Punjab govt to distract from core issues," Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said in an attempt to attack AAP.