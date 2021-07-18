Punjab Congress: Major Rejig Announcement Likely Today, All Eyes On Navjot Singh Sidhu

A major reshuffle of the Punjab Congress is expected in the next few hours after months of deliberations and infighting within the state unit of the grand-old party, sources reported on Sunday. The announcement of the rejig is expected within the next two hours, sources reported. This development comes a day after Harish Rawat, who is heading the three-member committee formed to tackle infighting in the party flew to Chandigarh to discuss the final list with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Harish Rawat discusses final list with Captain

On Saturday, Amarinder Singh sent a chopper for Harish to Delhi and he was accompanied by Cabinet minister Sunder Sham Arora back to Chandigarh. After his arrival, Harish Rawat met Amarinder Singh at his residence on Saturday afternoon and the duo had discussed the final restructuring of the state party ahead of the assembly elections. Moreover, Rawat also discussed the letter written that Captain had written to interim President Sonia Gandhi which raised objections over Sidhu’s appointment at the PPCC chief. As Rawat met Captain, Navjot Singh Sidhu held a meeting with Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar at his residence in Panchkula adding another turn in the series of events.

Navjot Singh Sidhu to be Punjab Congress chief?

Earlier sources had reported that Congress is considering Sidhu for the post of the PPCC President. Sources revealed that two new names for working president have been suggested by the top brass. The names of Manish Tiwari and Vijay Inder Singla have been doing the rounds amid the Punjab Congress infighting.

With the cloud over Sidhu's role in the party likely to clear with the release of the list, his tiff between Amarinder Singh is yet to find a resolution. Amarinder Singh has vehemently opposed the appointment of the cricketer-turned-politician as the Punjab Congress chief to the top brass and has demanded a public apology from him for his slanderous tweets against his government in the state.