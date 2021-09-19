Punjab Congress May Appoint 2 Deputy CMs Under Charanjit Singh Channi; Cabinet Rejig Soon

Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Punjab at 11 am on Monday, September 20. Besides this, Congress is mulling to appoint two Deputy CM's under Channi and a possible rejig in the state cabinet. However, only Charanjit Singh will take oath on Monday and the decision on revamping the cabinet will be taken later, said senior Congress leader Harish Rawat.

The party's state observer also said that Charanjit's appointment to CM post was a unanimous decision taken by all the Punjab MLAs. A Dalit leader from the Ramdasia Sikh community, Channi (58) is the current Minister for Technical Educational & Industrial Training in the Punjab government.

Despite the Congress appointing its CM face for Punjab months ahead of assembly elections, Harish Rawat stated that now the responsibilities of the assembly elections lies in the hands of PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu. Notably, the rivalry against Sidhu was one of the main reasons that Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the position of Chief Minister on Saturday, putting an end to the 'humiliations.'

Following Captain's resignation, Sidhu had a major hand in Charanjit's appointment as the Chief Minister. The new CM-elect is a three-time MLA from the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly Constituency and has served as the leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly from 2015-16. As a cabinet minister in the previous Punjab government, Channi has been a vocal critic of CM Amarinder Singh for a long time.

Rahul Gandhi & Captain Amarinder Singh congratulate Punjab CM-elect

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on being appointed as the new Chief Minister of Punjab a day after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post. Taking to Twitter, the former Congress President extended greetings to Channi for the new responsibility. Gandhi called on the Congress government to continue to fulfil the promises made to the people of Punjab, stating that their trust is of paramount importance.

Following the announcement, Captain Amarinder also took to Twitter to convey best wishes to the CM-elect. "My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he’s able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border," the former CM said.