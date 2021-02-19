Punjab Congress MLA Caught Abusing Tailor Over Phone; Accuses SAD Of Defaming Him

Punjab Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring made headlines on Friday after an audio clip, wherein he is heard abusing his tailor went viral on social media. In the phone conversation, the Gidderbaha MLA can be heard abusing his tailor over a payment dispute.

"You will get your money and now, don't stitch my clothes. You should maintain your mental balance. You have been insulting me by asking for money in advance to stitch clothes. You will get Rs 27,000," Warring is heard telling Manpreet, a Muktsar-based tailor in Punjab.

After the audio clip went viral, the tailor appeared before the media and confirmed that he recorded the phone call, having "no clue" how it landed on social media. Manpreet said his dispute with Warring was regarding a payment that has been settled now. He said the Congress MLA replied in a harsh manner when he politely asked for the payment over the phone.

The tailor alleged that he stitched six clothes for Warring and refused to stitch any more garments for the Congress leader will his previous payments were cleared.

Manpreet, who also stitches clothes for famous political personalities like Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, claimed that he had made several phone calls to MLA's assistant asking for the pending payments.

'Badal attempting to defame me': Warring

Reacting to the controversy, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring accused Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal of defaming him. Warring said that his political rival leaves no stone unturned to defame him ever since he contested the Lok Sabha election against Badal.

Clarifying that he had already made the payment to the tailor, the Congress MLA said the Opposition has made attempts in the past to tarnish his image.

