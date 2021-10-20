Punjab Congress MLA Publicly Thrashes Man Who Questioned Him About Work Done In 4.5 Years

Amid the unending Punjab Congress crisis, a dramatic video of a Punjab Congress MLA bashing a young man for being asked about his performance is doing rounds on Wednesday.

In the video, Congress MLA Joginder Pal from Bhoa assembly constituency in the Pathankot district was seen beating up a man, who asked him about the work done by him in his constituency for the people of his area. The video shows Joginder Pal addressing a crowd of people in a small tent in his constituency, in which he appears to be talking about the work done under the Congress government and the work overseen by him in different villages of the areas.

Punjab Congress MLA beats up a man who questioned his performance

In the one minute and twenty-nine-second video, Pal - in white Kurta - can be seen speaking about work done by him in the upliftment of several villages and meanwhile he suddenly makes a glance towards his side, where a young man in a brown shirt was seen murmuring something in response to Joginder Pal’s address, at first MLA is seen ignoring him, as the Police personnel standing there tries to shut him down, drifting him away from the event.

However, the young man continues to pose questions to the MLA, and that’s when Pal loses his patience and calls him to come up to the front. At first, Pal very calmly asks the man to speak up about his issue on the microphone, to which the man asks Pal about what he has done in the last 4.5 years in his constituency and just after this, the MLA can be seen slapping him.

The video doesn’t end here. The MLA was joined by the police personnel present at the site, along with 5-10 other people who landed several blows upon the young man, as he curled up against the group who was bashing him for asking a question.

The man appears to be able to flee only after another police officer intervenes. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the state's Home Minister. reacted to the video and said that the MLA should not have reacted in this manner and MLAs are people's representatives and we shall serve them. The video has become another point of contention for Congress in Punjab, as it continues to deal with rifts among the party since Navjot Singh Sidhu has developed some differences with the newly elected CM Channi.

