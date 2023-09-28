Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Sent To Two-day Police Custody In Drugs Case

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has been sent to a two-day police remand in connection with a 2015 drugs smuggling case. He was arrested by Punjab Police on Thursday morning after a team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Manjeet Singh raided his Chandigarh residence around 6am.

Khaira's son went live on Facebook showing that a team of Punjab Police had reached his residence to apprehend the MLA. The clip shows Khaira arguing with the cops and asking them to show an arrest warrant. The police tell him that he is being arrested in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case.

What is the case in which the Congress MLA is arrested?

Sources privy to the development said that a special investigation team led by Deputy Inspector General of Police Swapan Sharma was constituted in April 2023 and Khaira was arrested based on its probe into the 2015 case.

In March 2015, the drugs case was registered at Jalalabad in Fazilka and nine people, including a close aide of Khaira, were booked and later convicted under the NDPS Act.

Police had recovered 2kg heroin, 24 gold biscuits, one country-made pistol, a .315-bore pistol and two Pakistani SIM cards from them. Khaira's name emerged later during police investigation.

However, in 2017, the Supreme Court stayed the trial court proceedings against the Congress leader who was summoned as an additional accused in the matter. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2021 on the charge of money laundering linked to the 2015 drug case. He was granted bail in 2022.

In February 2023, the apex court quashed the summoning order against Khaira in the 2015 drug case.

'Bhagwant Mann thirsty for my blood': Khaira's big claim

Speaking outside the court complex, Sukhpal Singh Khaira accused the Aam Aadmi Party of doing 'badla ki rajneeti' (vendetta politics). He alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has become “thirsty for his blood” and is capable of “eliminating him".

"Bhagwant Mann has become thirsty for my blood. I will not be surprised if he gets me physically eliminated as well. I sense something very very dangerous. Bhagwant Mann is not able to tolerate Congress in Punjab. AAP has done this to marginalise Congress in the state. But the truth will prevail,” he said.

Punjab Congress has also slammed the AAP government, accusing it of indulging in vendetta politics. Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa have also strongly condemned the arrest of Khaira.

The ruling AAP, however, dismissed the allegation and claimed that the action was taken against the Bholath MLA as per law.

(With PTI inputs)