Punjab: Congress MLAs, Leaders To Meet 3-member Panel Formed By Sonia Gandhi

The three-member panel which was constituted by Congress President Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to meet the first batch of MLAs on Monday. The three-member panel is headed by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge along with former Delhi MP, J P Agarwal, and general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat. The panel was formed to look into the internal feud in the grand old party's Punjab unit. The meetings are expected to take place over the next three to four days.

Congress' three-member panel to meet MLAs and other leaders

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar spoke to ANI and told that the issue was not about an individual, but Punjab and the Congress party's importance. In addition, he also stated that the meetings will continue over the next three days during which the MLAs, MPs, and other senior leaders will decide how to consolidate the position.

The meeting was for 'manthan'. It's not about an individual but Punjab & Congress. Meetings will take at least 3 days. MLAs, MPs & senior leaders will meet during this time and see how to consolidate the position: Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar after meeting with Party panel pic.twitter.com/Zl2RnwDPWV — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

"There are 80 MLAs and we have 2/3rd majority in the assembly. It will take three days to meet all the MLAs and after that there will be talks with the MPs. Following that there will be meetings with our senior leaders including members from the old PPCC. There are frontal organisation, Youth Congress, leaders from NSUI, Mahila Congress. We have a solution and we need to consolidate the position," said Sunil Jakhar

According to reports, 11 ministers among 25 MLAs along with Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar will meet the committee on the first day of the meeting scheduled in New Delhi. Following that, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet Sonia Gandhi's committee on Tuesday with the MLAs in his camp. On day three, talks are expected to be held with the MPs and other senior leaders while day four and five has been given to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to explain the whole scenario. Following these series of meetings, Congress President Sonia Gandhi will receive a final report and take a decision According to reports, all 80 legislators of the Congress will be given a chance to communicate with the panel where everything will be on record in order to ensure clarity.