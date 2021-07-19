Punjab: Congress MLAs Welcome Sidhu's Appointment, Say 'dispute With CM Will Soon Resolve'

Despite an official announcement from Congress' high-command regarding the elevation of Navjot Singh Sidhu, the infighting in the party sees no end as the dispute between Sidhu and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh continues. Meanwhile, Congress MLA and several other party leaders spoke to Republic TV and expressed happiness over the decison. Party MLA Pragat Singh said issues will be soon resolved in the party.

Evading the question of why Sidhu has not reached out to CM yet despite talking to every MLA, minister, even to former presidents of PPCC, Pragat Singh said that it's just a 'difference of opinion'.

"See there is a difference of opinion and I hope as early as possible we will resolve it," added Congress MLA Pragat Singh.

The senior MLA further added that he will 'definitely' accompany Sidhu when he goes to meet Captain as he is 'our Chief Minister, what is the problem.'

Another party leader, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa blamed 'themselves' for bringing misunderstandings between Sidhu and Captain as family members of both the leaders had a great relationship.

"Sidhu Saab will go and get blessings of Captain because both their fathers really loved each other. They both were from the same district and Sidhu's father was President for 14 yrs so they have a family relationship and it is us who brought differences," claimed Sukhjinder Singh.

Giving a slightly different reaction, another party leader, Mallikarjun Kharge asserted, "If the high-command has taken a decision then they must have taken it with some thoughts, Sidhu was an active parliamentarian and then he was an active MLA, we welcome this decision and we know he will work hard,"

Sukhwinder Singh Danny, who is also one of the assistants appointed with Sidhu said that whenever Congress high command announces a decision, being a loyal soldier of the party, big or small, every worker welcomes the decision.

Navjot Singh Sidhu vs Captain Amarinder Singh

The Congress party in Punjab was in major political turmoil ahead of the Assembly Elections next year. The dispute between Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and rebel leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had reached a level where a final decision was desperately needed. Congress president Sonia Gandhi had also formed a committee comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on May 28 to bring a resolution in the matter.

Since the last month, the panel has met multiple stakeholders including MLAs, Ministers and the CM to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly election. While Amarinder Singh has affirmed on multiple occasions that he will honour any decision taken by Gandhi, he has not publicly reacted to the announcement so far.