BJP's Tarun Chugh Terms Punjab Congress A 'Comedy Circus', Says 'shows Govt's Failure'

After Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu and 4 others as party's Punjab unit's working Presidents, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday hit out at the party. Stating that Congress has appointed almost half-dozen Punjab Presidents, Tarun Chugh said that this has proved that CM Captain Amarinder Singh's government is a failure in the state. With Navjot Singh Sidhu's induction as state chief, it's "Comedy Circus Government" in Punjab, the BJP leader added.

Navjot Sidhu appointed as Punjab Congress Chief

Ending days of anticipating and tussle within the state party unit, Sonia Gandhi on Sunday evening, July 18, appointed MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Navjot Singh Sidhu will be replacing outgoing PPC President Sunil Jakhar. This decision by the Party's Interim President comes as a major setback to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and several other party leaders, who had unanimously opposed the decision to elevate Sidhu in the state unit, ahead of the 2022 state Assembly elections.

"AICC President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," read an official release issued by party general secretary KC Venugopal.

The decision to appoint Sidhu as PPC President comes after months of deliberations and infighting within the state party unit of Congress. However, Captain Amarinder Singh still continues to vehemently oppose the appointment of Navjot Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief. The Chief Minister has also demanded a public apology from the cricketer-turned-politician for his slanderous tweets against his government of the state.

Setback for Punjab CM

Compromising its relations with Captain Amarinder Singh, who led the party to victory in the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Congress has decided to put its weight behind Navjot Singh Sidhu for the upcoming 2022 polls. Sidhu, who had resigned from the Punjab Cabinet in 2019, has been at loggerheads with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and has been repeatedly attacking the state government over a score of issues. Through Congress High Command has intervened to solve the crisis, the outcome has remained elusive.

Sources had earlier informed that the Punjab Chief Minister wanted someone from the Hindu community to lead the party as he and Sidhu both are Jat Sikh and similar sentiments were echoed by the senior party leaders as well. However, AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat flew down to Chandigarh on Saturday, July 17, to meet Captain Amarinder Singh and convince him of Sidhu's elevation as Punjab Congress chief. After meeting Rawat, CM Captain Amarinder Singh reiterated, that he would honor the decision made by the Congress chief.

(Image: ANI)