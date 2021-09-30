Punjab Congress' Plan Backfires; Sidhu-Channi Plotted To Oust Jakhar From CM Race: Sources

While former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar continues to defend his party, a far and wide controversy surrounding him has come to light. Sources informed Republic Media Network that Navjot Singh Sidhu along with Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa planned and plotted to throw Sunil Jakhar out of the race to the Chief Ministership of Punjab. Sources say that they emphasized the need for a Sikh chief throughout.

From being a forerunner, Sunil Jakhar's name altogether disappeared for the Chief Ministership of Punjab. While MLAs sided with Randhawa, the final decision by the high command of Congress was in favour of Charanjit Singh Channi.

Congress planning, plotting backfires

Days after Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the CM, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned from the presidentship of Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee (PPCC) citing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner". After Sidhu's resignation, many of his loyalists like Razia Sultana also tendered their resignation.

On Thursday, Charanjit Singh Channi persuaded Sidhu to come to the talking table. In a big scoop from Navjot Singh Sidhu's meeting with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Republic Media Network was informed that the new CM has stood his ground in their tug of war over key appointments. In the meeting, Channi made it clear that the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as Additional Director General of Police (ADG), and that of APS Deol as the Advocate General (AG), will not be overturned, as is continuously being demanded by Sidhu.

In the meeting, Channi has asked Sidhu to reconsider his decision of resignation that has torn the Congress apart in the state yet again. As a middle-ground, Channi has told Sidhu that if he is not happy with IPS Sahota being appointed as the DGP then a special prosecutor will be appointed for the sacrilege case.

Now that the Channi-Sidhu nexus seems to be dying down, sources have informed that the Congress high command has dialled Harish Rawat and asked him to mediate.