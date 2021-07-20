Punjab Congress Row: Amarinder 'won't Meet Sidhu Until He Apologizes' For Personal Attacks

Despite Navjot Singh Sidhu's elevation in the Punjab Congress unit, his dispute with Captain Amarinder Singh seems to be far from over as the latter has reiterated his demand for a public apology for the personal attacks against him over the months.

The Chief Minister's media advisor Raveen Thukral on Tuesday quashed reports claiming that Navjot Singh Sidhu has sought time to meet Captain Amarinder, following his appointment as PPCC President. "Reports of Sidhu seeking time to meet Captain are totally false. No time has been sought whatsoever," tweeted Thukral, adding that the CM's stance has not changed and he won't meet Sidhu until an apology is issued for his derogatory attacks against him.

"Reports of Sidhu seeking time to meet Captain are totally false. No time has been sought whatsoever. No change in hs stance... the CM won’t meet Navjot Singh Sidhu till he publicly apologizes for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him," Captain's Media Advisor said.

Prior to Sidhu's appointment as Punjab Congress chief, Captain Amarinder had sought a public apology from the cricketer-turned-politician for constantly criticizing his government policies in the run-up for Assembly elections. While Captain had promised to honour the decision of High Command on the PPCC President face, sources say that he not taken into confidence before reaching any conclusion about Navjot Singh Sidhu. This may have fuelled further differences in Punjab Congress.

Amarinder calls meeting of loyalists

Indicating that the party infighting is yet to end, CM Amarinder Singh called a meeting of MLAs and district presidents on Monday, after Sidhu's elevation in the state Congress unit.

Sources said that top leaders in Captain Amarinder's camp allegedly felt that appointing a man who is known to be a 'friend' of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa is 'a big mistake. Punjab CM was also worried of alienating the Hindu vote bank by appointing Sidhu, and backed Congress MP Manish Tewari for the top post as a 'Hindu face'. Notably, all Punjab Congress MPs had unanimously opposed Sidhu's promotion too.