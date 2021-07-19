Punjab Congress Row Persists As Amarinder Calls Meeting Of Loyalists Post Sidhu Elevation

Indicating that the turmoil in Punjab Congress is yet to end, CM Amarinder Singh called a meeting of MLAs and district presidents from his camp on Monday. This comes a day after his vocal critic Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as the Punjab Congress president. Moreover, Congress president Sonia Gandhi named Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as the working presidents of the state unit.

As per sources, the Punjab CM will discuss the further course of action. Earlier, sources told Republic TV that Amarinder Singh wasn't personally informed about the appointment of the former swashbuckling batsman. While Singh has affirmed on multiple occasions that he will honour any decision taken by Gandhi, he has not publicly reacted to the announcement so far.

Sidhu-Amarinder rift

Navjot Singh Sidhu was repeatedly attacking the state government and the Punjab CM over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing incident. In order to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit, Congress president Sonia Gandhi formed a committee comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on May 28. Since the last month, the panel has met multiple stakeholders including MLAs, Ministers and the CM to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly election.

However, the attempts to mollify him seem to have failed for the time being as he hit out at the Punjab government in a series of interviews on June 20. In a veiled dig at Amarinder Singh and the Badals, he hit out at "two powerful families" whom he accused of controlling Punjab and overriding the interests of the state for their vested interests. After meeting Sonia Gandhi on July 6, Singh said, “Whatever the Congress President decides on Punjab, we will accept it".

A day earlier, 10 Congress MLAs- Harminder Singh Gill, Fateh Bajwa, Gurpreet Singh GP, Kuldip Singh Vaid, Balwinder Singh Laddi, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur, Joginderpal, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Pirmal Singh Khalsa and Sukhpal Singh Khaira urged the high command not to let down the Punjab CM. Moreover, they supported Singh's demand that Sidhu should tender a public apology so that the party and government can function in tandem. They opined that Sidhu's public criticism had not only created a rift in the party ranks but also decreased the Congress graph in the last few months.