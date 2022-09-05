Punjab Congress Terms FIR Against Its Chief Warring, MLA Khaira 'sheer Vendetta'

Punjab Congress leaders on Sunday targeted the AAP government in the state over the registration of an FIR against the opposition party's state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, terming it "sheer vendetta".

The Punjab Police on Saturday booked Punjab Congress chief Warring and Khaira for allegedly sharing a list of appointments of chairpersons on a "fabricated" letterhead of the AAP, bearing the forged signature of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The two Congress leaders were booked on the charge of forgery.

The Punjab Congress on Sunday asked the AAP government why it had not dared to register a similar FIR against the BJP, which also had shared the same post.

In a statement, Punjab Congress spokespersons Arshpreet Khadial and Jaspreet Kalhon said Warring and Khaira had made the Twitter posts based on a Facebook post "shared by an AAP volunteer".

"If the letter is fake, why did the government not register FIR against the AAP volunteer, who originally posted the letter with Arvind Kejriwal's signatures?" Khadial asked.

"Since the AAP only feels threatened by the Congress, it has tried to implicate its leaders only," they said, adding, that if the AAP thinks it can gag the voice of such leaders, it is badly mistaken.