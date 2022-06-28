Last Updated:

Punjab Cop Who Shot At Unarmed Civilian Suspended, BJP Hits Out At AAP Govt

Following a scuffle between the cops and a couple in Punjab's Derabassi, an on-duty police officer shot at the man thus injuring him in the thigh.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Punjab

Image: Republic/Facebook


In a stern reaction to the incident of a Punjab cop shooting an unarmed man in Derabassi, the cop has now been suspended. Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, speaking about the incident informed that they've not yet received a complaint over the incident and an investigation against the cop will be done after a complaint is filed. 

In a shocking incident that took place on Monday night in the Derabassi area, a scuffle broke out between a police officer and a couple prompting the on-duty cop to shoot at the unarmed man. 

The sub-inspector, accused of shooting a 26-year-old man in the leg, has been suspended. We've not received any complaints till now. The investigation will be done after we receive a complaint: Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has strongly condemned the manhandling of power under the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Sharing the video of the incident, Tajinder Pal Bagga lashed out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and said that the Punjab Police have stopped treating civilians as human beings under his government.

Claiming that the Punjab Police cops manhandled a woman and shot her husband as he resisted, the BJP leader further said that so many policemen could have caught the man but they instead chose to fire on him. 

Furthermore, in another tweet, Bagga took a jibe at the Delhi CM and asked if 'this is why Kejriwal had asked to provide them the police force' before elections. 

Punjab cop shoots unarmed man during a scuffle 

The incident took place on Monday night on the Hebatpur road in Derabassi when an on-duty police officer shot an unarmed civilian injuring him in the thigh. This happened when the man identified as Hitesh confronted the Sub-Inspector (SI) for misbehaving with his wife, however, the argument escalated and resulted in the cop firing at him. 

READ | Punjab cop shoots unarmed civilian in thigh during scuffle; victim undergoing treatment

Speaking on the same, the brother of the victim told ANI that the police party arrived and started misbehaving with them and tried to check his wife's bag who was also at the spot. He further also claimed that the officers were drunk and fired in an inebriated state. 

READ | Punjab: Arrested IAS officer's son dies of bullet wound, cops say suicide; family alleges foul play

On the other hand, a policeman who was also at the spot refused the claims and said, "We were patrolling when we saw a couple standing near the road. We asked them where they had come from. They started fighting with us and a Sub Inspector fired upon them. They also tried to rip my uniform."

READ | Bhagwant Mann commits to end 'gangster culture' in Punjab, calls for law and order reforms

Notably, the victim who sustained a bullet injury in his leg is presently undergoing treatment at the hospital. 

Image: Republic/Facebook/@TajinderPalSinghBagga

READ | Lawrence Bishnoi's father moves SC over his custody to Punjab Police, hearing on July 11
READ | Punjab Budget 2022: AAP aims to set up 'model of good governance', Check key announcements
Tags: Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhgawant Mann
First Published:
COMMENT