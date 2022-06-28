Punjab Cop Who Shot At Unarmed Civilian Suspended, BJP Hits Out At AAP Govt

In a stern reaction to the incident of a Punjab cop shooting an unarmed man in Derabassi, the cop has now been suspended. Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, speaking about the incident informed that they've not yet received a complaint over the incident and an investigation against the cop will be done after a complaint is filed.

In a shocking incident that took place on Monday night in the Derabassi area, a scuffle broke out between a police officer and a couple prompting the on-duty cop to shoot at the unarmed man.

The sub-inspector, accused of shooting a 26-year-old man in the leg, has been suspended. We've not received any complaints till now. The investigation will be done after we receive a complaint: Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has strongly condemned the manhandling of power under the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Sharing the video of the incident, Tajinder Pal Bagga lashed out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and said that the Punjab Police have stopped treating civilians as human beings under his government.

डेराबस्सी में पंजाब पुलिस ने एक महिला के साथ हाथापाई की और जब उसके पति ने उसका विरोध किया तो उसको गोली मार दी। @ArvindKejriwal के सत्ता में आने के बाद पंजाब पुलिस ने पंजाब नागरिकों को इंसान समझना बंद कर दिया है।इतने पुलिस वाले चाहते तो एक आदमी को पकड़ सकते थे लेकिन गोली मार दी गई pic.twitter.com/8phXweYhel — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) June 27, 2022

Claiming that the Punjab Police cops manhandled a woman and shot her husband as he resisted, the BJP leader further said that so many policemen could have caught the man but they instead chose to fire on him.

Furthermore, in another tweet, Bagga took a jibe at the Delhi CM and asked if 'this is why Kejriwal had asked to provide them the police force' before elections.

Punjab cop shoots unarmed man during a scuffle

The incident took place on Monday night on the Hebatpur road in Derabassi when an on-duty police officer shot an unarmed civilian injuring him in the thigh. This happened when the man identified as Hitesh confronted the Sub-Inspector (SI) for misbehaving with his wife, however, the argument escalated and resulted in the cop firing at him.

Punjab | A youth was shot by Police in the thigh in Dera Bassi



"We were standing on Hebatpur road when a police party arrived & misbehaved with us. They wanted to check my wife's bag. They were drunk and they fired upon my brother," said Akshay, brother of the victim (26.06) pic.twitter.com/e77hfUOkEu — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

Speaking on the same, the brother of the victim told ANI that the police party arrived and started misbehaving with them and tried to check his wife's bag who was also at the spot. He further also claimed that the officers were drunk and fired in an inebriated state.

On the other hand, a policeman who was also at the spot refused the claims and said, "We were patrolling when we saw a couple standing near the road. We asked them where they had come from. They started fighting with us and a Sub Inspector fired upon them. They also tried to rip my uniform."

Notably, the victim who sustained a bullet injury in his leg is presently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Image: Republic/Facebook/@TajinderPalSinghBagga