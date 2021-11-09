Punjab Crisis: Harish Chaudhary Fails To Mediate Talks Between Navjot Sidhu, CM Channi

Amid the political crisis in Punjab, AICC in charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary has once again failed to mediate talks between Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Sources have confirmed that Harish Chaudhary had called for a meeting after Sidhu held a press meeting against the Channi government on Monday. However, Sidhu left the venue without meeting the CM.

Adding to the rift, Navjot Sidhu has now informed Chaudhary that he will not be backing off from his demands. Sidhu’s lack of co-operation comes as a blow to the Congress party, which is trying to avoid any form of crisis in Punjab, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Harish Chaudhary and Congress high command have been trying to negotiate terms between Sidhu and Channi for some time now. Sidhu met Chaudhary on Monday, however, denied meeting with the CM.

Navjot Sidhu adamant on AG's removal

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu lambasted the government for the purported inaction in sacrilege cases. This comes two days after Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi promised swift action against the guilty in the sacrilege cases and those behind the drug menace. Sidhu cried foul over the fact that no charge sheet had been filed in the Kotkapura case even 6 months after the formation of a new Special Investigation Team.

Training his guns on Advocate General Amar Preet Singh Deol yet again, he questioned the delay in filing a Special Leave Petition against the bail granted to former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini. Taking a veiled dig at Channi, he reiterated his demand to make the report against the drugs mafia public. According to him, no court had prevented the state government from releasing the report in the public domain. The rift between Navjot Sidhu and Channi intensified after the latter refused to accept the resignation of Advocate General APS Deol. His ouster was one of the main demands put forth by Sidhu for a possible rapprochement with the party top brass after being ignored for the CM's post.

Sidhu Vs Channi

After Channi's appointment as CM, Sidhu rebelled against Channi as the new Punjab cabinet was finalised without his consideration. He was also miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet and only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - getting a portfolio of his choice, while Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra got a plum post. Sidhu also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case, resigning as Congress state chief in protest.

While High Command urged Channi to not escalate the issue, Channi refused to do so - telling the same to Sidhu in a one-to-one meeting. Sidhu and his supporters had similarly rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled - leading to his ouster. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.

