Last Updated:

Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: CM Channi Stands Up To Sidhu; Refuses To Change DGP & AG

Crisis continues in Punjab Congress as Sidhu 'hell-bent' on his decision while former CM Amarinder decides to tender his resignation from the party to Sonia Gandhi, right ahead of 2022 polls.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Punjab
Crisis continues in Punjab Congress as Sidhu 'hell-bent' on his decision while former CM Amarinder decides to tender his resignation from the party to Sonia Gandhi, right ahead of 2022 polls.
pointer
17:12 IST, September 30th 2021
Republic gets scoop on Channi-Sidhu meeting; 'Officers will not be changed

In a scoop from Channi-Sidhu's ongoing meet, Republic has been told that the former has stood his ground. While Sidhu remains hell-bent on getting the DGP & AG changed, Channi has made it clear that there is going to be no overturn in the key appointments. 

 

pointer
16:54 IST, September 30th 2021
G-23 leader PJ Kurien says Congress 'can't ignore senior leaders like this'

One of the G-23 leaders, PJ Kurien in conversation with Republic Media Network condemned the way Congress treated former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Pointing out that Captain Amarinder is a senior leader, he added that he should have been taken in confidence before taking any decision related to the state. 

"The party will be in bad shape if senior leaders are not listened to,"  PJ Kurien said, and then went on to throw light on the protest that took place outside Kapil Sibal's house after he made a statement against the Congress party. "It was deplorable," he said. 

 

pointer
16:09 IST, September 30th 2021
Meeting between Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu at Punjab Bhawan

A crucial meeting is taking place at Punjab Bhawan between CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu. Harish Chaudhary, Kuljit Nagra, Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Pawa Goel are also present in the meeting. 

pointer
15:55 IST, September 30th 2021
Captain arrives at Delhi Airport to leave for Chandigarh

 

pointer
15:51 IST, September 30th 2021
Captain Amarinder to now resign from Congress; 'Not joining BJP'

After stepping down from the post of Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder Singh is now all set to resign from Congress. Speaking to the media, the former CM asserted that he would soon be tendering his resignation letter to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi. However, he added, "Not joining BJP."

 

pointer
15:51 IST, September 30th 2021
Amid a political crisis in Congress Punjab wing, Amarinder Singh meets HM Amit Shah, NSA Doval

As Congress crumbles in Punjab, former state Chief Minister and party MLA Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. After the meeting, Captain Amarinder took to his official Twitter handle to inform that he raised the prolonged farmers’ agitation against agriculture law during his meeting with Shah and asked him to repeal the contentious laws, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. 

On Thursday, Captain Amarinder met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at his residence in the national capital.  The development came in spite of Captain Amarinder asserting that he is going to Delhi to vacate his Kapurthala house, and not to meet political leaders, in what was clearly a very thin ruse. 

A source close to Captain Amarinder Singh in conversation with Republic Media Network said that the former Punjab CM has kept all his options open. "Captain has all options open. He has neither ruled out forming his own party nor joining another party," the source said.

pointer
15:51 IST, September 30th 2021
'We have to introspect, maybe Congress is also at fault,' says G23 leader Kapil Sibal

Meanwhile, seeing the deteriorating state of affairs in Congress, senior party leader Kapil Sibal held a press briefing on behalf of the G23 leaders, who wrote to the High Command a year back seeking radical changes. "I am here today with a heavy heart. In past, we were proud of Congress leadership but can't look at the situation my party is in today. It breaks my heart. It is saddening," Kabil Sibal said.  

"Today Congressmen are leaving Congress. Sushmita Deb, Former Goa CM, Jitin Prasad, Scindhia, etc have left Congress," he added, with a question, "Why are leaders leaving Congress? We have to introspect, maybe Congress is also at fault."

After Kapil Sibal made the statement, his house was attacked by Congress cadres, who accused him of siding with the BJP and giving Gandhis' information to Amit Shah.

pointer
15:51 IST, September 30th 2021
Punjab Congress political crisis continues

Citing humiliation, the former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh had informed Congress President Sonia Gandhi that he cannot run a government when not given freedom. Terming Sidhu as an incompetent, anti-national, and pro-Pakistan man, Captain Amarinder Singh had said that he would oppose if Sidhu was picked as the next CM. However, the grand-old party picked 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi, who was sworn in as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, though the possibility of Sidhu being the CM face for the upcoming elections was still open then. 

Days thereafter, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the presidentship of Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee (PPCC) citing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner". After Sidhu's resignation, many of his loyalists like Razia Sultana also tendered their resignation. It is not clear what specifically Sidhu has fallen out with the Congress High Command over.

Sources have informed Republic that the Congress high command has decided not to indulge any further in talks with Sidhu. Talking with Channi, the high command hopes to come to a plausible solution, sources said. 

 

Tags: Punjab, Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND