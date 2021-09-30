Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: CM Channi Stands Up To Sidhu; Refuses To Change DGP & AG

Quick links:
In a scoop from Channi-Sidhu's ongoing meet, Republic has been told that the former has stood his ground. While Sidhu remains hell-bent on getting the DGP & AG changed, Channi has made it clear that there is going to be no overturn in the key appointments.
#BREAKING | Big political development from Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's meeting with Navjot Sidhu.
One of the G-23 leaders, PJ Kurien in conversation with Republic Media Network condemned the way Congress treated former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Pointing out that Captain Amarinder is a senior leader, he added that he should have been taken in confidence before taking any decision related to the state.
"The party will be in bad shape if senior leaders are not listened to," PJ Kurien said, and then went on to throw light on the protest that took place outside Kapil Sibal's house after he made a statement against the Congress party. "It was deplorable," he said.
'Capt Amarinder Singh is such a senior leader, he shouldn't have been ignored. Attack on Kapil Sibal deplorable, it's not the Congress way': PJ Kurien, Congress leader, part of the G-23 group.
A crucial meeting is taking place at Punjab Bhawan between CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu. Harish Chaudhary, Kuljit Nagra, Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Pawa Goel are also present in the meeting.
#BREAKING | Captain Amarinder Singh arrives at Delhi Airport to leave for Chandigarh after his crucial Delhi visit involving separate meetings with HM Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval.
After stepping down from the post of Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder Singh is now all set to resign from Congress. Speaking to the media, the former CM asserted that he would soon be tendering his resignation letter to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi. However, he added, "Not joining BJP."
#BREAKING | 'Leaving Congress, but not joining BJP': Captain Amarinder Singh issues statement, says 'senior leaders being completely sidelined'.

As Congress crumbles in Punjab, former state Chief Minister and party MLA Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. After the meeting, Captain Amarinder took to his official Twitter handle to inform that he raised the prolonged farmers’ agitation against agriculture law during his meeting with Shah and asked him to repeal the contentious laws, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification.
Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood
On Thursday, Captain Amarinder met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at his residence in the national capital. The development came in spite of Captain Amarinder asserting that he is going to Delhi to vacate his Kapurthala house, and not to meet political leaders, in what was clearly a very thin ruse.
A source close to Captain Amarinder Singh in conversation with Republic Media Network said that the former Punjab CM has kept all his options open. "Captain has all options open. He has neither ruled out forming his own party nor joining another party," the source said.
Meanwhile, seeing the deteriorating state of affairs in Congress, senior party leader Kapil Sibal held a press briefing on behalf of the G23 leaders, who wrote to the High Command a year back seeking radical changes. "I am here today with a heavy heart. In past, we were proud of Congress leadership but can't look at the situation my party is in today. It breaks my heart. It is saddening," Kabil Sibal said.
"Today Congressmen are leaving Congress. Sushmita Deb, Former Goa CM, Jitin Prasad, Scindhia, etc have left Congress," he added, with a question, "Why are leaders leaving Congress? We have to introspect, maybe Congress is also at fault."
After Kapil Sibal made the statement, his house was attacked by Congress cadres, who accused him of siding with the BJP and giving Gandhis' information to Amit Shah.
Citing humiliation, the former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh had informed Congress President Sonia Gandhi that he cannot run a government when not given freedom. Terming Sidhu as an incompetent, anti-national, and pro-Pakistan man, Captain Amarinder Singh had said that he would oppose if Sidhu was picked as the next CM. However, the grand-old party picked 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi, who was sworn in as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, though the possibility of Sidhu being the CM face for the upcoming elections was still open then.
Days thereafter, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the presidentship of Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee (PPCC) citing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner". After Sidhu's resignation, many of his loyalists like Razia Sultana also tendered their resignation. It is not clear what specifically Sidhu has fallen out with the Congress High Command over.
Sources have informed Republic that the Congress high command has decided not to indulge any further in talks with Sidhu. Talking with Channi, the high command hopes to come to a plausible solution, sources said.