Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: CM Channi Stands Up To Sidhu; Refuses To Change DGP & AG

As Congress crumbles in Punjab, former state Chief Minister and party MLA Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. After the meeting, Captain Amarinder took to his official Twitter handle to inform that he raised the prolonged farmers’ agitation against agriculture law during his meeting with Shah and asked him to repeal the contentious laws, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification.

Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 29, 2021

On Thursday, Captain Amarinder met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at his residence in the national capital. The development came in spite of Captain Amarinder asserting that he is going to Delhi to vacate his Kapurthala house, and not to meet political leaders, in what was clearly a very thin ruse.

A source close to Captain Amarinder Singh in conversation with Republic Media Network said that the former Punjab CM has kept all his options open. "Captain has all options open. He has neither ruled out forming his own party nor joining another party," the source said.