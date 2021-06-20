Punjab Crisis: Meeting Between Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh & Navjot Sidhu Postponed

Amid the raging turmoil in the Congress' Punjab unit, the scheduled meeting between Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi, state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and rebel Navjot Singh Sidhu has been postponed to Tuesday. Earlier, on June 16, Sonia Gandhi had summoned the senior leaders from the state to Delhi on June 20. The rivalry between Chief Minister and MLA Navjot Sidhu has been escalating, forcing the party high command to take the matter in hand. Moreover, with state elections due next year, it is important to put an end to the rift soon.

Three-member committee set by Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had constituted a high-powered three-member committee comprising LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as chairman, with AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and J P Aggarwal to take stock of the situation. The committee was scheduled to conduct a series of meeting with Punjab ministers, MLAs and MPs. Amid the panel conducting the meetings, Sonia Gandhi had arranged a meeting with both the rivals to bring an end to the political crisis.

Speculations of offering Sidhu top position

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had dismissed the claim of the ex-BJP MP being offered the Deputy CM's position, saying Sunil Jakhar will not be replaced as the Punjab Congress president. He also added that he will oppose the suggestion of giving the top post to Sidhu. The panel has submitted the report after meeting all stakeholders to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate had addressed a press conference to lower the embarrassment on the matter and justify the rivalry as no 'factionalism' only 'diversity of opinions'.

Meanwhile, rebel MP Partap Singh Bajwa recently denied reports of a meeting between him and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh at his residence. He further stated that the high command, some workers and himself want Sidhu to get an important role in the party. Speaking further about leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bajwa alleged that senior Congress leadership in Punjab was creating hurdles for him.