Punjab Dy CM Calls Capt Amarinder 'perturbed' Over Probe On Aroosa Alam; Gets Scathing Rep

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has come out all guns blazing at Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa after he questioned why Captain is perturbed over the investigation on Aroosa Alam and Pakistan's ISI's links. The former Congress leader said that the Punjab government is welcome to probe this and waste the state's resources.

On Friday, Randhawa, who also holds the home portfolio, said that the Punjab government will investigate Captain's friend from Pakistan Aroosa Alam's links with ISI. In a tweet, the Deputy CM asked who was sponsoring Aroosa's visa. "Everything concerning her will be thoroughly probed. I do hope everyone concerned will co-operate with police in the probe," he said.

In reply, Capt Amarinder Singh's media advisor quoting ex-CM said, "As for who sponsored Aroosa’s visa, of course, I did, for 16 years. And FYI, @Sukhjinder_IND, requests for such visas are sent by Indian HC to @MEAIndia, which gets them cleared by RAW & IB before approving. And that’s what happened in this case every time."

‘Perturbed? Have you ever seen me perturbed on any issue in all these years @Sukhjinder_INC? In fact, you seem to be perturbed and confused, if your flip flops are any indication. Why don’t you make up your mind on this so-called probe against Aroosa Alam?’: @capt_amarinder 1/3 pic.twitter.com/8Gbuj5Zmyn — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 22, 2021

The Captain also informed Randhawa that a detailed enquiry was conducted in 2007, when he was not CM, by NSA on orders of then Prime Minister before granting visa to Aroosa Alam. "You still want to waste Punjab’s resources on this? I’ll help you with whatever you need," he said.

On Punjab Deputy CM's 'perturbed' remark, Captain said, "Have you ever seen me perturbed on any issue in all these years @Sukhjinder_INC? In fact, you seem to be perturbed and confused, if your flip flops are any indication. Why don’t you make up your mind on this so-called probe against Aroosa Alam?"

Captain also shared a picture of Aroosa Alam with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. In the picture, the two are seen shaking hands.

Congress attacks Amarinder Singh

Congress has launched a scathing attack on Amarinder Singh since he declared his plans of forming a new party and tie-up with BJP and breakaway Akali groups for the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab.

On Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu accused Amarinder Singh of being an architect of farm laws. Harish Rawat, who has been ousted as Punjab Congress in-charge, said Amarinder Singh has proved what party MLAs were saying that he is with BJP and Akalis.