Punjab Dy CM Randhawa Hits Back At Capt. Amarinder Singh; 'Why So Perturbed Over Probe?'

As the war of words with former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh continues, incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa questioned why the former CM was 'so perturbed' over the probe of Captain's friend from Pakistan, Aroosa Alam's alleged links with Inter-Services Intelligence.

Why are you 'so perturbed'?

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had earlier said that the Punjab government would probe Aroosa Alam's link with the ISI. As a response, Captain Amarinder Singh had said that his friend had been coming to India with due clearance from the Central government, and asked, "Are you alleging that both NDA and INCIndia led UPA govts in this period connived with Pak ISI?"

Now, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has come out to question Captain Amarinder Singh's worry over the probe. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab wrote, "Who sponsored her visa and everything concerning her will be thoroughly probed. I do hope everyone concerned will co-operate with police in probe?"

(4/4) By the way,sir @capt_amarinder why are you so perturbed over probe on Aroosa and ISI links? Who sponsored her visa and everything concerning her will be throughly probed. I do hope eveyone concerned will co-operate with police in probe — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (@Sukhjinder_INC) October 22, 2021

'Punjab is and will remain in safe hands under Congress'

Captain Amarinder Singh, in the tweet posted on the account of his media advisor Raveen Thukral, had questioned the tall promises of Congress on Bargari sacrilege and drugs cases. "Punjab is still waiting for your promised action," he said.

Retaliating to the same, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has said,

"Regarding poll promises, let me remind your sir, Captain Amarinder Singh that It was you who failed to take the probe in Maur blast, Bargari sacrilege, and drugs cases to logical conclusions."

Having said that, the Punjab Deputy Chief Minister asserted that Captain Amarinder Singh suffered because he failed to fulfill the commitment towards Guru Sahib even after taking the oath of holy 'Gutka Sahib'. "Punjab is and will remain in safe hand under Congress government," he added.

The war of words between Captain Amarinder and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa comes after the former announced his plans to form his own party and tie up with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and breakaway Akali groups.

"Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at an alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions," Thukral had said, quoting Captain Amarinder Singh.