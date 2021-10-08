Punjab Dy CM Slams Centre Over LPG Price Hike; 'BJP Made It An Issue In Congress Regime'

In a key development, Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa lambasted the BJP government for hiking LPG gas rates by Rs 300 in the last ten months.

According to a press statement released by the Office of the Deputy CM, LPG gas prices have climbed by Rs 300 in the previous ten months, breaking the backs of the ordinary man.

He went on to say that this massive surge occurs at a time when farmers are facing financial constraints as a result of black farm laws, and every segment of society is experiencing economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 ravaged economy.

Deputy Chief Minister noted, "This increase is all the alarming considering the fast approaching festival season as every spectrum of our society is closely connected to it."

According to Randhawa, the price of LPG gas was Rs 600 in November and has since risen to Rs 900 due to the Union Government's anti-people fiscal policy framework.

Punjab Deputy CM claims

He claimed that the NDA government made LPG prices double in the previous seven years, which stood at Rs 400 in May 2014.

The Deputy Chief Minister also remarked that not only LPG gas cylinder costs but also Petrol-Diesel prices have reached new highs in the recent seven years, adding to the common people's miseries.

Randhawa questioned why the BJP remains silent on ever-increasing inflation, which sparked a furore over a minor increase in oil and gas cylinder prices under the UPA regime. He also stated that the entire country is cursing the NDA Government, which stems from the government's damaging economic policies.

Digvijaya Singh Attacks Centre Over Fuel Price Hike

On Thursday, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh slammed the Centre for increasing petrol and diesel prices. Singh moved to Twitter to accuse the government of taking money from ordinary people's pockets and putting it in their own pockets, only to spend it on big businesses. Meanwhile, gas and diesel prices in key cities hit all-time highs on Thursday. The petrol price increased by 29 paise to Rs 109.25 per litre, while the diesel price increased by 38 paise to Rs 99.55 per litre in Mumbai, the city with the highest fuel prices among metro cities.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI