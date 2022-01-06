Punjab DyCM Stopped By BJP Workers Over PM's Security Lapse; Asked 'what If It Was Rahul?'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to return without attending his scheduled visit to Ferozepur in Punjab due to a major security failure on the part of the state government, another video has surfaced showing BJP workers confronting Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni over the breach of security during PM Modi's visit to the poll-bound state. This happened when Dy CM OP Soni's convoy also passed on the same day, however, it was stopped by the agitated BJP workers.

In the video accessed by Republic TV, several party activists were seen questioning the government's failure in providing a proper security to the Prime Minister ahead of his visit to the state.

Apart from that, BJP workers were also seen sloganeering against the Punjab government slamming it over the security lapse and not being able to allow the PM's convoy to pass till the venue. Also, one of the BJP workers was seen asking whether a similar kind of treatment will be given to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his arrival to the state.

Notably, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni's convoy also passed through the same way from where the PM had to pass but he was not stopped by the protestors or the police, stated an eyewitness while speaking exclusively to Republic.

Row over security lapse during PM Modi's visit to Punjab escalates

Meanwhile, the row over the security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to poll-bound Punjab has escalated on Thursday as the matter reached Supreme Court where a hearing is expected on January 7, Friday. This came after a petition was filed by an organisation named Lawyer's Voice which alleged that the lapse in the security of the PM was occasioned clearly in connivance with the Punjab Police.

Meanwhile, a team has also been set up by the Punjab government to probe the matter and further submit a report within 3 days.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind and gave him a first-hand account of the incident. Later, confirming the same, the President also expressed his concerns over the the lapse. Meanwhile, protests have already broken out in several parts of the state and beyond while BJP leaders have been lashing out at the Congress government for hatching a 'conspiracy' against the Prime Minister.

