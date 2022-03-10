Taking responsibility for Congress' crushing defeat in Punjab Assembly Election, party's state in-charge Harish Choudhary said on he would introspect party's loss in the state. As per the latest trends, AAP is leading in 90 seats whereas the ruling Congress is ahead in only 13 constituencies.

Speaking to reporters on the party's drubbing, Choudhary said, "This is the mandate of the people of Punjab. I will accept the responsibility of the party's defeat and introspect the loss."

The Punjab Congress in-charge also hit back at Lok Sabha MP Jasbir Singh Gill, who accused Choudhary of exchanging tickets for votes and ignoring meritable Congressmen who could win the polls.

Disappointed by INC's performance in the Punjab elections, Gill had claimed that infighting, indiscipline, tickets for notes, workers disenchantment, inflated ego, and arrogance of leaders mauled Congress in the state. He called on the Congress high command to review the allotment of tickets and hold accountable those who got tickets in exchange for cash, ignoring loyal leaders.

Accusing AICC in-charge Harish Chowdhary and General Secretary Ajay Maken of unfair ticket distribution, Gill said "they pocketed notes, while Opposition pocketed votes" in the state. "Three months ago, Congress was sure of winning Punjab but after the entry of these two for ticket distribution, the party is ruined in the state," he said.

Responding to Gill's accusations, Harish Choudhary asked, "Where was he during the elections? Wasn't he with the Akalis?"

It may be noted that the Lok Sabha leader's younger brother Rajan Gill joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in February.

AAP set to form maiden government in Punjab

The blame game comes amid Congress' embarrassing defeat in Punjab, where the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking at landslide victory. As per the official trends by the Election Commission of India, the AAP has already crossed the majority mark by leading in 91 out of 117 assembly seats while Congress has been restricted to 16.

The AAP is set to form its maiden government in Punjab, overthrowing Congress, led by Charanjit Singh Channi. In a further setback for Congress, Channi lost from Chamkaur Sahib as well as Bhadaur.