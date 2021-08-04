Punjab Elections: Akali Dal Promises Free Power And Interest-free Loans For Students

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President, Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday promised free power up to 400 units per month to all households. His emphasis revolved around a 13 point charter of initiatives that would be implemented by the alliance if it comes to power in 2022. The SAD leader also vouched for a health insurance cover of ₹10 lakh per annum.

SAD Chief on power sector

SAD president, Sukhbir Singh Badal pledged on a number of promises that the party was ready to address if it came to power in Punjab post the 2022 elections. He said that an initiative that constituted of 13 points would further be implemented. The SAD which also has an alliance with the BSP for the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections promised a grant of ₹2000 per month for women heads of 'blue card' holder families (BPL beneficiaries). He quoted, "All connections of BPL families, which have been disconnected due to non-payment of bills, will be restored." Badal underscored that this would encourage the industries to switch to solar energy by waving transmission charges in the state which would result in the rise of new textile and IT hubs in the state. He added, "We promised to make the state power surplus and did so. Similarly, we promised to provide world-class infrastructure to people and delivered on it."

Badal on youth and its future

While shifting his concern towards the younger generation of the state, Badal iterated on an interest-free loan of Rs. 10 lakh for the students. While promising he said, "If the alliance comes to power, it will help them go for higher studies within the country and abroad and said a “student education card” with an interest-free loan up to ₹10 lakh will be issued. Thirty-three per cent reservation for government school students will be ensured in professional colleges, including medical colleges. SAD chief even predicted one lakh new jobs in the government sector and ten lakh jobs in the private sector.

(Image Credits - PTI)