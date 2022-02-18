Punjab Elections: Assam CM Sarma Backs 'legit' Kumar Vishwas Amid Charges Against Kejriwal

After poet and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ally Kumar Vishwas made some serious allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his support to the acclaimed poet, calling him a 'person who has a legitimacy' and a 'Nationalist' whose words should be taken into consideration.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Assam CM said, "Kumar Vishwas is a person who has a legitimacy. He's a complete Nationalist. We should take cognisance of what he's saying as he was a close member. His words should be taken seriously. Where Kejriwal is making mohalla clinic, we're making medical colleges."

This comes on a day when both Kejriwal and Vishwas got into a heated political tussle after the latter's allegations regarding the former wanting to be the 'PM of Khalistan'. Earlier on Friday, the Delhi CM responded to the serious allegations, questioning as to why no one had arrested him till date if the allegations were true. Thereafter, Vishwas hit back by challenging the AAP supremo to openly reveal his stand on Khalistan, further noting that he will be exposed if not.

Responding to Vishwas' allegations, Kejriwal said, "They are saying that I want to divide India and become PM. This is comedy and a joke. For 10 years when I was CM, neither Congress nor BJP govt took any action against me. What were their security agencies doing? Why didn't they arrest me? I am perhaps the sweetest terrorist who is giving free education, electricity, healthcare."

'I challenge you, What is your stand on Khalistan?': Kumar Vishwas

A few hours after the Delhi CM's response, Vishwas hit back and said, "I challenge him to say 'I am against Khalistan and I won't let Khalistan form till my last drop of blood'. Why can't he say this? Now that I have exposed his real intentions, he is crying foul. Enough of playing the victim card. I am asking him once again to openly come out with his stance on Khalistan, and clarify if pro-Khalistan people come to your residence or not, and if he doesn't, I will tell everyone."

'Kejriwal wanted to be Khalistan's PM': Kumar Vishwas

On February 16, while speaking to ANI, Kumar Vishwas had claimed that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistan movement in the 2017 Punjab election, but the AAP supremo told him that he will become the first PM of an independent nation.

The acclaimed poet had alleged, "He said such horrible things which everyone in Punjab knows. One day, he told me to not worry, that he will become the CM of an independent state. When I told him that Referendum 2020 is happening for which funding is coming from ISI and other separatist groups (are also being funded), he told me- 'so what? I will become the first PM of an independent nation'". However, AAP accused Vishwas of defaming Kejriwal through a "forged and fabricated" video and contended that his false insinuations can create a situation of unrest.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party had rubbished all the claims made by Vishwas. Taking to Twitter, party spokesperson Raghav Chadha accused Vishwas of using a 'forged and fabricated' video with the intent of 'defaming and deriding' Kejriwal. After this, Vishwas threatened to expose more secrets and said, "I have no connection with politics. What I have said was correct. You (Kejriwal) have lost your path, learn or people will teach you and show you your place. I will not respond to all these small-small people, bring your leader. Don't fight with me or I will expose more and tell everything. I have no political motive or agenda. If I say more then you will get into trouble".