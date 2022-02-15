Punjab Elections: PWC Chairperson Manisha Gulati Joins BJP After Being 'hurt By Congress'

In a crucial development ahead of the state Assembly elections, Punjab Women Commission (PWC) chairperson Manisha Gulati on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gulati who is said to be a close aide of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh joined the BJP during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally in Jalandhar. She joined the party in the presence of Punjab BJP in charge and Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Following her move to the saffron party, the PWC chairperson slammed the Congress party for ill-treatment and noted it as a reason for her decision to join BJP. Speaking to Republic, Gulati said that she was disrespected by Congress. “I was very hurt and upset by the behaviour of Congress when I went to meet the CM of Punjab,” she said.

Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati joined BJP yesterday in the presence of Punjab BJP in charge and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat pic.twitter.com/trlF3Ygyaj — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

“I was disrespected. My dignity was hurt by the disrespect in Congress. It is the reason I joined BJP,” Gulati told Republic. Ahead of her venture into BJP, Gulati had also posted a cryptic tweet on her official Twitter handle calling for "a change, a fresh start" in the Punjab election 2022. “Don’t ask me the direction of the wind. You have shown the politics of suffocation. Now there will be a new beginning. Manisha’s voice will resonate freely!” Gulati had tweeted on February 13.

Manisha Gulati joins BJP

Notably, PWC chairperson Manisha Gulati came into the limelight after she raised the #MeToo issue against CM Charanjit Singh Channi last year. The incident dates back to May 2021 when she threatened to go on hunger strike if the state government failed to provide clarification on the harassment allegations levelled by a woman IAS officer against CM Channi. Later, she dropped her plan to protest against the state government after she was claimed to have been assured by the then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on receiving a reply on her notice.

Meanwhile, Gulati who is said to share a very close bond with Capt Amarinder Singh was given the position of the PWC chairperson by Singh himself after he became the chief minister of Punjab. Also, it is being said that it was on the recommendations of the former Chief Minister that she has now joined the BJP ahead of the Punjab polls.

Captain Amarinder, who formed the Punjab Lok Congress, on Monday praised his alliance with the BJP and said he joined hands with the party for the betterment and safety of Punjab. The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.

Image: ANI