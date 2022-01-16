Punjab: FIR Against Akali Dal's Bikram Majithia For Violating COVID Norms In Amritsar

An FIR has been registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections. The SAD leader has been booked for violating COVID-19 protocols after a large number of people gathered to welcome him ahead of his visit to Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday. As per the official statement, Majithia was greeted by some 200 supporters on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road. This violated all the COVID-related norms as well as the restrictions imposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 10 granted anticipatory bail to Majithia and directed him to join the probe in a drugs case registered against him. On Wednesday, he was questioned by a special investigation team for more than two hours.

FIR against Bikram Singh Majithia

'An FIR has been filed against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, after receiving an application from Manjit Kumar, flying squad magistrate, stating violation of COVID-19 norms at Golden Gate by Majithia. Around 200-250 people were gathered there,' said Navjot Singh, ADCP City-1.

The case has been registered at Sultanwind police station under Disaster Management Act 2005, Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, and IPC 1860. The SAD supporters were seen honouring the former Punjab minister with garlands and "Siropas" and these activities were captured on camera, the statement read. In accordance with the law, Police will begin action following the registration of FIR against the SAD leader, it added.

EC extends ban on physical rallies until Jan 22 amid COVID surge

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 22. The decision was taken by the ECI after separate virtual meetings on the COVID situation with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries as well as the Chief Electoral Officers of the five poll-bound states, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Revised guidelines of Election Commission:

No roadshow, Padayatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally, and procession shall be allowed till January 22, 2022,

No physical rally of political parties or candidates (including probable or any other group related to the election shall be allowed till January 22, 2022.

However, the Commission has granted relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum of 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA will be allowed.

Political parties shall ensure the compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines and Model Code of Conduct at all occasions during the activities connected with elections.

All remaining restrictions as contained in the Revised Broad Guidelines for Conduct of Elections, 2022 issued on January 2022 shall continue to operate.

