Punjab: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat Meets Officials Of Barrage Project

Politics

Gajendra Shekhawat met the officials of Barrage projects to take stock of the work done so far in Punjab's Pathankot and was impressed by its development

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat met with the officials of Barrage projects to take stock of the work done so far in Punjab's Pathankot. He was impressed that the project was moving ahead of schedule.

After holding a meeting with the administrative officials of the Ranjeet Sagar Dam, the Union Minister hoped the Barrage project will be completed by 2022.

"The excess water, after the dam's capacity is filled, will be sent to more than 100 villages in the border areas. On this project, the Centre will provide 86 percent funds while 14 percent will be shared by the Punjab government," Gajendra Shekhawat said.

