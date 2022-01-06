Punjab Govt Forms High-level Panel To Probe PM Modi's Security Breach; Report In 3 Days

After facing severe criticism from BJP, the Punjab government constituted a high-level committee to probe the breach in PM Modi's security on Wednesday. As per the official spokesperson of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government, this committee will comprise of Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice Anurag Verma. The panel shall carry out a thorough investigation into the lapses that occurred during the PM's visit to Ferozepur and submit its report within three days.

Ferozepur SSP Harman Hans was placed under suspension earlier, a move that didn't go down well with BJP. Speaking to the media, Union Minister and BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "Congress workers were enjoying the breach of security. This is a conspiracy. Action should be taken against those who are involved and not on small officials".

Breach in PM Modi's security

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on Wednesday as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. Addressing a press conference later in the day, Union Minister Smriti Irani accused the Sonia Gandhi-led party of trying to harm the PM.