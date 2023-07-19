Punjab Govt Hikes Freedom Fighters' Pension To Rs 11,000 Per Month, Says Cheema

The Punjab government will increase the pension of freedom fighters from Rs 9,400 per month to Rs 11,000, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Tuesday.

The decision will be effective from August 1, he said in a statement here.

Approving the Freedom Fighters Welfare Department's proposal to raise the pension, the Finance Department has greenlit the budget required, he said.

According to Cheema, the decision will directly benefit 545 beneficiaries, including freedom fighters, widows of deceased freedom fighters and their unmarried or unemployed children.

According to the decision taken by the department in March 2020 following recommendation from the administrative department concerned, it was decided to increase the pension amount from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,400 from April 1, 2021, the finance minister said.

Now, in the wake of higher inflation, the decision has been taken to increase it further to Rs 11,000 per month, he added.