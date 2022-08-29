Punjab Govt Plans New Real Estate Policy To Check Unplanned & Illegal Development

Punjab government will come out with a comprehensive real estate policy to check illegal and haphazard development in urban areas, said Housing and Urban Development minister Aman Arora on Monday.

Arora on Monday presided over a meeting with senior officials of the revenue and rehabilitation department, and real estate developers here, according to an official release.

The cabinet minister assured the developers that all their legitimate demands will be considered sympathetically and he will discuss them with the chief minister.

He asked the developers to make sure that the interests of property buyers are protected.

Arora accused the previous governments of creating a mess in the name of urban development, which, he alleged, resulted in mushrooming of around 14,000 illegal colonies in the state.

The government is fully aware of all the problems being faced by the common man and it will bring a comprehensive policy to “clean this messy system” and will ensure planned development in the state, said the minister.

On making no objection certificate (NOC) compulsory for property registration, the cabinet minister said this issue will be resolved soon.

He said the state government's three departments – housing and urban development, revenue, and local administration – are working in tandem to sort out the issue at the earliest.

