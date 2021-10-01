The Punjab government on Friday has sent a panel of ten names for the position of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This comes after Sidhu had earlier objected to the appointment of the DGP and AG of Punjab. According to sources, the panel was sent to placate Sidhu's ego and it is now believed that appointments of Advocate General APS Deol and DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota are possibly under reconsideration.

According to reports, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held a meeting late night on Thursday along with the Chief Secretary and the DGP himself. The list was immediately prepared and sent to the UPSC on Friday morning. Moreover, it is also believed that the appointment of AG will be discussed among the Congress high command and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The meeting will also include a discussion on the entire record of the AG.

Congress asks Channi to give in to Sidhu's demand

Earlier on Thursday, as a part of its measures to retain Sidhu, the Congress High Command asked Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi to give in to the demands of Navjot Singh Sidhu. As per the sources, the high command has asked Channi to overturn the appointments of DGP and AG. This comes after Sidhu's continuous demands. Additionally, the Congress high command has also initiated the formation of a three-member committee to look into appointments, comprising Harish Chaudhary apart from Sidhu and Channi.

However, earlier, Channi had affirmed that the two appointments will not be revoked. Deol had been the counsel of ex-DGP Sumedh Saini who was accused of opening fire at sacrilege case protestors at Faridkot, while DGP Sahota has been accused of giving a clean chit to Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan in the sacrilege case.

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as PPCC chief

In a shocking development on Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). His move came days after he was appointed as the Punjab Congress chief, thereby triggering another turmoil for the party in the state. In his video statement, Sidhu remarked that he cannot compromise with his ethics and instilled that he did not want a "repeat system of tainted leaders and officers in the state."

"I have no personal rivalry with anyone. 17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make a difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my only religion," Sidhu said.

The unprecedented move also comes ahead of the Punjab assembly elections to be held in 2022. Even so, the Congress high command is in a 'wait and watch' mode and has made it clear to no longer convince Sidhu, according to Republic Media Network's sources. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been asked to come out with a solution without making a reshuffle in the cabinet, it added.