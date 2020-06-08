Punjab Govt Slams CM Kejriwal For Reserving Beds For Delhiites; Urges To Review Decision

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday took a jibe at the Delhi government for reserving the private and Delhi government-affiliated hospitals for the residents of Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a televised address on Sunday made it clear that the hospitals affiliated with Delhi government will be reserved only for the residents of Delhi, while the Central government hospitals will remain open for the people who come from other states to Delhi for treatment

While speaking with Republic TV, Sidhu stated the Delhi is the capital of the country and the state shouldn't matter. He further said that the Punjab government will write to Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to review the decision.

"Very wrong decision, India is a whole country. If a citizen belongs to a certain state, he is also a citizen of India. Punjab government will not practise this," he said.

"We will write to the Delhi govt and ask them to review the decision. The government should welcome at the patients, regardless of the state. Delhi is the capital of the country," he added.

Kejriwal denies treatment for outsiders in Delhi hospitals

This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi doesn't seem to get under control. The national capital continues to witness an alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases with over a thousand fresh infections being reported daily. 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday while on Sunday 1,282 fresh infections were reported, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to 28,936 while the death toll climbed to 812, according to PTI.

In a recent development according to the Republic TV's sources, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all of his scheduled meetings since Sunday, as he has been showing signs of being unwell. Sources said that Kejriwal will undergo a COVID-19 test and until its results are out, will remain in self-isolation. He is believed to have shown symptoms such as mild fever and sore throat.

