Punjab Govt Sold COVID Vaccines At 5 Times The Purchasing Price? Hardeep Puri Quotes State

In an explosive charge, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has lashed out at the Punjab Government claiming it sold COVID-19 vaccine- Covishield for Rs 1,560 per dose while its original price is around Rs 309. The massive allegations have been made based on the data provided by a Punjab Government officer who is in-charge of COVID vaccination.

The Union Minister alleged that the Punjab Government has procured 4.29 lakh doses of Covishield at Rs 13.25 cr.

Punjab govt's officer & incharge of #COVID vaccination on May 29 has disclosed some data & pointed out that 4.29 lakh doses of Covishield procured at Rs 13.25 cr, its average amount Rs 309. 1,14,190 Covaxine doses procured at Rs 4.70 cr its average amount is Rs 412: HS Puri — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

The Union Minister further mentioned about Centre's allocation of free-of-cost vaccines to states & UTs claiming that states are 'profiteering on their own procurement'. The Union Minister also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations on Centre, mentioning that states ruled by his party (Rajasthan and Punjab) have dumped vaccines in the garbage and are making a profit out of it (respectively).

The massive allegations came just a few hours after the Union Minister tweeted attacking Punjab government for earning profits from the COVID vaccination drive.

The difference in priorities is stark.



Central govt has transferred ₹26,000 cr directly into the accounts of Punjab farmers for wheat procurement during rabi season.



While Punjab Govt profiteered by selling vaccines to pvt hospitals.

Earns about ₹2.4 cr.

Old habits die hard! — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 5, 2021

Hardeep Puri's Comparison Between Centre & Punjab Govt

In his Saturday tweet, the Union Minister drew a comparison between Centre and the state government by writing that Centre is providing farmers with Rs 26,000 cr financial aid to the accounts of Punjab farmers for wheat procurement while Punjab government is profiteering by selling vaccines to private hospitals. By drawing a comparison between both, Hardeep Singh Puri wrote 'the difference in priorities is stark'.

Punjab Government rolls back decision to supply vaccines to private hospitals

Following the embarrassment of the alleged scam of selling COVID-19 vaccines to private hospitals, the Punjab government on Friday decided to take back the vaccines. Reportedly, the decision was taken upon the directions of state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu who also announced an investigation into the sale of the COVID vaccine to private hospitals. Several opposition parties including Shiromani Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Congress government for selling vaccines to private firms meant to be administered free. The Centre has also asked for a clarification from the state government over reports that it sold Covaxin to private hospitals and earned a profit.

Hardeep Singh Puri pulls up Congress on Central Vista Project

Earlier on June 1, Hardeep Singh Puri had exhumed a statement of UPA-era Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid praising China and expressing his interest to live in Beijing and exposed Congress' hypocrisy. Hitting out at the Congress, the union minister said that the party leaders praised the development in other countries but are making all efforts to criticize the infrastructural works taking place in India.

Hardeep Puri also put forward a tweet of Congress leader and former HRD Minister Shashi Tharoor who had criticized the Indian Parliament in 2018 while speaking highly of the Malaysian Parliament. Congress along with other opposition parties have vehemently criticised the construction of the Central Vista project by labeling it as a "vanity project", disregarding how they were all for it just years earlier. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had called it "criminal wastage," and asked the Central government to use the project money on improving medical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic. None of this cut any mustard with the courts, however, and the Central Vista's construction and associated deadlines have been upheld.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)