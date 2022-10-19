Punjab Govt To Hire Chartered Plane For CM Bhagwant Mann; Currently Employs Only A Chopper

In a major development from the state of Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann-led state government is set to hire a 8-10 seater charter plane for one year. The government has invited tenders from various companies mentioning the requirement for 8-10 seats with VIP flying arrangements.

As per the official announcement by the Punjab Civil Aviation Department, it will be positioned and will operate from the Chandigarh International Airport.

The Punjab Civil Aviation Department in its official document stated, "The Department of Civil Aviation, Government of Punjab intends to empanel / hire from well established and financially sound air charter service providers, a Dassault Falcon 2000 fixed wing aircraft for a period of one year from the date of signing of an agreement. The said aircraft should be able to seat upto a minimum of 8 to 10 passengers, and will be required to be positioned and operate from Chandigarh International Airport Ltd. (CHIAL). The company and the aircraft should meet all the requirements as laid down for VIP flying as per the relevant CAR and other instructions issued by the DGCA, Government of India from time to time. Preference will be given to the service provider, who is a holder of Non-Schedule Operator Permit (NSOP) holder with its own or leased fleet."

"The air charter service provider may apply for empanelment by giving detailed background of the company, numbers and type of Falcon 2000 aircraft in its fleet. Documents demonstrating financial soundness including balance sheets for the last three years, list of clients served with testimonials, pre-conditions for providing the charter services, details for computation of hiring chargers including ground handling, etc / any other information which the service provider wishes to highlight should be enclosed. Offers for empanelment must be sent by Registered Post and received in the office of Director, Civil Aviation, Government of Punjab," it added.

Mann govt currently operates chopper for CM

Currently, the Punjab government has its own chopper with a capacity of 4-6 seats. Now, a tender for hiring another charter plane for the next one year has been issued by the Bhagwant Mann government.

Meanwhile, just a month ago, Shiromani Akali Dal cited a media report claiming that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight that was scheduled to depart from Frankfurt. An unnamed co-passenger quoted in the said news item asserted that the Punjab CM was not allowed to board the aircraft as he was in an inebriated state. In the midst of it all, airline Lufthansa issued a vague statement, and accepted that it departed 'later than originally planned' and attributed this to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. The truth of what transpired is still unclear.