Punjab Govt To Hold Assembly Session As CM Mann 'will Move SC' Against Governor's Decision

A day after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit cancelled the session summoned by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday, the AAP-led state government on Thursday in a Cabinet meeting decided to convene an Assembly session on September 27. The Punjab government will soon approach the Supreme Court against the Governor's decision of cancellation of the Assembly session.

In his address on Thursday, the Punjab CM accused the state Congress of standing with the saffron camp on the issue and supporting BJP's "Operation Lotus". He also slammed the Congress, BJP and Akali Dal for supporting the cancellation of the Assembly session by the governor.

"In a democracy, the people are big and not a particular person appointed by someone. Therefore, in order to protect democracy, we have decided to hold a special Assembly session on September 24," said Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab CM @BhagwantMann का बड़ा ऐलान:



आज Cabinet की बैठक में 27 September को सत्र बुलाने का फैसला लिया गया



‘लोकतंत्र में जनता बड़ी होती हैं ना कि किसी द्वारा नियुक्त किया गया एक खास व्यक्ति’ https://t.co/XdfSkQrdGy — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 22, 2022

Governor cancels CM Mann's special session for trust vote

In light of the legal opinion, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday cancelled the session summoned by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. According to the Governor, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and MLAs Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Ashwani Sharma approached him, highlighting there is no legal provision to convene a special session to move a confidence motion only in favour of the state government.

Following the Governor's meeting with the Opposition leaders, the matter was examined and a legal opinion was sought from the Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain. Under his legal opinion and Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, it was mentioned that there is no specific provision regarding summoning of the Assembly for considering the "Confidence Motion" only.

"In the light of the above legal opinion, which establishes that there is no legal provision under Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business that provides for convening a Special Session for Motion of Confidence only, Hon'ble Governor Punjab has withdrawn his order dated September 20, 2022, regarding summoning of the State Assembly on September 22, 2022," a notification issued read.