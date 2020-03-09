Punjab Govt To Provide Proprietary Rights To 60,000 Slum Dwellers In State

Around 60,000 slum dwellers across Punjab will be provided with basic amenities along with proprietary rights, after the enactment of Punjab Slum Dwellers (Proprietary Rights) Act, 2020.

A state government spokesperson in a statement on Monday said the legislation that was passed in the Vidhan Sabha recently, will transform the urban slum areas, and promote sustainable growth of the cities in Punjab.

Punjab government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has decided to introduce the law to ensure that slum dwellers are given civic amenities, avoiding the costly process of evicting them through the legal process.

Approximately 60,000 slum dwellers reside in 89 slums in 29 cities in Punjab.

Slum-dwellers would be settled

The law would ensure the inclusive growth of the slum dwellers besides upgrading the infrastructure in the urban areas, said the spokesperson, adding that the new law would entitle the slum dwellers to be settled in any slum or urban area.

After settlement, the dwellers would get proprietary right to the land, after the legislation is adopted by the concerned municipalities through a resolution. As per the Act, the proprietary rights of the land shall be inheritable but not transferable for 30 years.

A special feature of this Act is that the proprietary rights of the land shall be transferred jointly, in the name of both spouses.

Further, if the land, occupied by slum dwellers, belongs to the Punjab Government or its statutory Board or Corporation, then they may stay settled after the government's consent.

If the slum dweller belongs to the EWS category, the proprietary right of the land shall be provided free of cost, while for the non-EWS category, it will be provided at rates decided by the government from time to time, said the spokesperson.

(with inputs from ANI)