Punjab Govt To Take Action Against State Congress Chief Over Alleged 'favours': Sources

The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is all set to take action against Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, sources informed Republic Media Network on Monday. Incumbent Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has claimed that Warring, who served as the former Transport Minister had given "certain favours".

Therefore, the Mann government has ordered a probe over the same. Moreover, Bhullar has also informed that Warring will likely be summoned if required.

This comes weeks after Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was appointed as the Punjab Congress chief. His appointment as the Punjab Congress President happened after the grand old party faced a massive debacle in the Punjab Assembly election. Shortly after taking charge of the Congress in Punjab, Warring gave a '3-D' mantra to the party volunteers and stressed that discipline, dedication and dialogue will be the motto with which the party will carry forward its work in the state.

Earlier on April 28, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring warned party workers that they could face expulsion if they indulge in anti-party activities. Warring has also appealed to them to work unitedly to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. Replying to a question on the party's debacle in the recent Punjab assembly polls, Warring said the Congress lost the elections due to multiple reasons, including infighting and indiscipline.

"If any worker has any problem, they should contact him instead of giving statements to the media. Unwanted statements might damage the image of the party in the public," Warring said.

Addressing the media, he said that he was visiting various assembly segments and meeting with party workers to strengthen the party. Moreover, he also accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of failing to implement any of the promises it had made before the assembly elections.

"Only some empty statements including ending corruption in the state and making home delivery of rations. By giving such statements, AAP leaders are diverting the attention of the public from its pre-poll promises," he added.

With PTI inputs